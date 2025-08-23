Enugu Govt launches youth policy, declares youths indispensable to economic growth

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu, Nigeria — The Enugu State Government, in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria and the South Saharan Social Development Organisation (SSDO), has officially launched the Enugu State Youth Policy, a strategic document aimed at empowering the youth and harnessing their potential as vital contributors to sustainable development.

The policy was unveiled on Thursday at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Barr. Iloyd Ekweremadu.

Speaking at the event, Ossai described the youth as the “energy, creativity, and vision” that drive the state’s development, emphasizing that their contribution to economic growth is indispensable.

He noted that the youth policy is a roadmap designed to align the aspirations of young people with the broader development agenda of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration.

“This policy provides a framework to equip our youth with the tools, opportunities, and platforms they need to thrive, innovate, and lead across every sector of our economy and society,” Ossai said. “Today, we are not just presenting a document; we are opening a new chapter in the collective journey of our young people toward empowerment, innovation, and leadership.”

The Enugu State Youth Policy is anchored on principles of inclusion, innovation, gender equity, accountability, and active youth participation. It addresses critical sectors including education and skills development, entrepreneurship, job creation, health and well-being, ICT and digital innovation, sports, civic engagement, leadership, rights protection, peace and security, and multi-sectoral collaboration.

Calling on young people to take ownership of the policy, Ossai urged them to actively engage with it and hold the government accountable for its promises.

He also commended ActionAid Nigeria and other civil society partners for their support: “It is fitting to express our deep gratitude to ActionAid Nigeria, our development partner and principal funder, for your commitment and support throughout this process.”

In his remarks, Andrew Mamedu, Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, hailed the launch of the youth policy as a “significant milestone,” reflecting the state’s commitment to investing in its greatest asset — the youth.

“The policy is not just a document but a commitment to harnessing the potential of young people as critical drivers of sustainable development in Enugu State,” Mamedu said.

He assured the youth of ActionAid’s continued support in actualizing the aspirations outlined in the policy, especially in areas such as governance, education, climate action, employment, entrepreneurship, and social justice.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu, Executive Director of SSDO, said the policy reflects the dreams and voices of Enugu’s youth, but warned that “a policy is only as strong as its implementation.”

He praised both ActionAid Nigeria for its technical and financial support and the state government for embracing youth empowerment as a core priority.

“At SSDO, we believe that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow but the strength of today. That is why we stood firmly behind this process from day one,” Ilechukwu said.

The event drew youth leaders, government officials, civil society groups, and development partners, all expressing optimism that the Enugu State Youth Policy would serve as a foundation for meaningful youth inclusion and progress.