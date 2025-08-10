Entitlements: Military pensions board reaffirms commitment to veterans’ welfare

…Engages Concerned Retirees in Direct Dialogue

By Kingsley Omonobi

In response to recent protests by retired military personnel over alleged non-payment of certain entitlements, the Military Pensions Board (MPB) has reiterated its firm commitment to the welfare, dignity, and service of Nigerian military veterans.

Spokesman for the MPB, Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, made this known in a statement on Sunday, noting that the Board remains dedicated to administering entitlements with fairness, transparency, and accountability.

“The Board continues to place the highest regard on the sacrifices of our veterans and remains resolute in ensuring their entitlements are treated with the seriousness they deserve,” Mohammed said.

He acknowledged that some voluntary retirees recently raised concerns over unpaid benefits. While several of the claims fall outside the MPB’s jurisdiction, he emphasized that the Board had immediately attended to the gratuity component, which is within its mandate.

Demonstrating a proactive approach, the Chairman of the MPB, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Idris Adamu, invited the concerned retirees to two roundtable meetings held on August 6 and 8, 2025, at the Board’s headquarters in Abuja.

The sessions, attended by the Directors of Army, Navy, and Air Force Pensions as well as other senior officials, were described as “elaborate and highly interactive.”

“During the meetings, the retirees were taken through a step-by-step breakdown of how their gratuities were calculated. All questions were addressed, and clarifications were provided to ensure full transparency,” Mohammed said.

He added that the exchanges not only resolved specific concerns but also helped build mutual understanding and reinforce trust between the Board and the veteran community.

Mohammed urged all retirees to channel future concerns through the official communication platforms of the MPB, assuring that any matters within the Board’s purview would be handled promptly and transparently.

He reaffirmed that under the leadership of AVM Adamu—and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu—the MPB is committed to upholding a culture of inclusiveness, accountability, and improved service delivery.

“Veterans can be assured that their voices matter. This administration is open, responsive, and fully dedicated to safeguarding the dignity and welfare of Nigeria’s retired servicemen and women,” the statement concluded.