Engineering week 2025: Gbenga Daniel calls for safety regulation reforms to curb disasters

By Esther Onyegbula

Former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, has called for urgent legislative backing to empower engineering safety institutions with regulatory authority, warning that the absence of enforcement mechanisms is fueling preventable disasters across Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists during the 2025 Engineering Week organized by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Trans Amadi Branch, Senator Daniel decried the alarming frequency of industrial and infrastructure-related accidents, including tanker explosions and building collapses, which he attributed to a lack of compliance and regulatory oversight.

Senator Daniel said: “We see tankers falling, buildings collapsing, and explosions claiming lives. These are safety issues. But there are no sanctions, no deterrents. People commit infractions and walk away freely. If we must get serious about safety, we must empower safety bodies with regulatory teeth.”

He urged the National Assembly and engineering stakeholders to collaborate on enacting legislation that would enforce compliance, especially in sectors where public safety is critical.

The event, themed “Engineering the Future: Innovation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability,” drew high-level attendance from engineering professionals, government officials, academics, and corporate leaders, including representatives from TotalEnergies, which was honoured for achieving 16 years of operations on its Akpo FPSO facility without a Lost Time Injury (LTI).

Senator Daniel praised TotalEnergies’ efforts at operating safely in hazardous environments: “To run engineering projects of such complexity without a single LTI for 16 years is a monumental achievement. It tells us that Nigerian engineers can compete and deliver at the highest global standards,” he said, calling for greater collaboration between international firms and local institutions. “Engineering is not optional for national development. It is foundational. If we want a safer, stronger, more sustainable Nigeria, we must empower our engineers and hold systems accountable. That starts with law, leadership, and long-term thinking,” he added.

According to the Branch Chairman of the Trans Amadi NSE, Dr. Jonathan Francis, the engineering week was convened to demonstrate how Nigerian engineers are uniquely positioned to solve the country’s most pressing problems through innovation and contextual understanding. “We understand our challenges better than outsiders. The solutions must be homegrown. We brought together students, professionals, and institutions to brainstorm and showcase innovations that can transform sectors like transportation, energy, and urban planning.”

Francis cited the work of a University of Lagos student who developed a drone prototype for cleaning skyscrapers as proof of Nigeria’s untapped engineering potential: “We have the brains, the ideas. What we lack is an enabling environment, access to labs, tools, and testing infrastructure. We’re calling on policymakers to invest in building this environment so our engineers can innovate locally.”

Calling for sustainability, innovation, and mentorship to secure engineering’s role in Africa’s development, Engineer Margaret Aina Oguntala, President and Chairman-in-Council of the NSE, said: “There is no future without engineering. From roads to energy systems, engineers build the backbone of any modern society. We must ask ourselves what we’re doing today to ensure a sustainable world, and a sustainable engineering ecosystem in Nigeria.”

Commending Senator Daniel for his involvement in governance, Oguntala also stressed the importance of engineers engaging in policy and politics:

“You have shown that engineers can lead, and we need more of us in government to influence the systems that affect our profession.”

Expressing pride in the progress made by the young Trans Amadi Branch, the President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), represented by Engineer Olaolu Ogunduyile, emphasized the need to align engineering training in Nigeria with global standards.

“We are working toward joining the Washington Accord to ensure our engineers can work globally. This means transforming our curriculum and focusing on outcome-based education. We want Nigerian graduates to be job creators, not just job seekers.”

Ogunduyile stressed the importance of equipping young engineers with hands-on experience in sectors like energy and manufacturing, calling on industry players such as TotalEnergies to increase opportunities for internships and training:

“The government can’t do it alone. We need industry players to step in and support capacity development,” he added.

Engineer Oluseun Faluyi, National Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Safety Engineers, warned that safety must be central to engineering conversations, not an afterthought. Citing TotalEnergies’ performance on Akpo FPSO as a case study, he urged other industries to adopt similar standards:

“This achievement shows safety is possible, even in hostile environments. We must share these practices across industries, from road transport to power infrastructure. The myth that only foreign companies can achieve such standards must be broken. Nigerians did this.”