Emerge 2025: Experts highlight role of Emotional Intelligence

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Experts and thought leaders from various sectors have called for a balance between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Emotional Intelligence (EI) as critical drivers of sustainable development, stressing that technology should complement rather than replace human skills.

This was the focus at the 2025 edition of EMERGE, an annual summit powered by The Peak Performer (TPP) Africa, held Tuesday at the Muson Center, Lagos.

The event, themed, “21st Century Intelligence: Artificial or Emotional?”, featured keynote addresses, panel sessions, and workshops designed to equip Nigerian youth with both digital and human skills for the future of work

One of the highlights was the business pitch competition, where two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, Fawole Folajimi (Lagos) and Oluwadare Precious (Kwara State), emerged winners of a ₦500,000 grant, after outperforming over 2,000 competitors with their innovative solutions.

Other participants drawn from states including Nasarawa, Borno, Kano, Plateau, Oyo, Ogun, Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, and Ondo also showcased ideas across the Lagos and Abuja centers, underscoring the summit’s nationwide reach.

In his keynote, Dr. Abiola Salami, Founder of The Peak Performer Africa and Convener of EMERGE, said the initiative was designed to “foster an inclusive culture of performance across Africa.” He emphasized the complementary roles of technology and humanity in shaping the future.

“Artificial Intelligence can teach machines to think, but Emotional Intelligence teaches humans to matter. Technology makes you efficient, but Emotional Intelligence makes you effective,” Salami stated.

He urged young people to see AI as an enhancer of creativity, not a replacement for human judgment.

The summit also received the endorsement of the U.S. Consulate in Lagos. Representing the Consul General, Rick Swart, Acting Public Affairs Officer, Raisa Dukas, described EMERGE as “a transformational program focused on equipping Nigerian youth with Emotional Intelligence, career mastery, entrepreneurial mindset, and personal growth.”

She reaffirmed the Consulate’s commitment to youth empowerment, adding that the goal was not to choose between AI and EI, but to integrate both in shaping a better society.

The sessions featured masterclasses, career clinics, and daring panel discussions. Speakers such as Prof. Peter Obadare, Nigeria’s first Certified Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer; Victoria Uwadoka of Nestlé Nigeria; Paul Ehiagbonare of Accion Microfinance Bank; Kemi Shonubi of TVC Communications; and Titi Oshodi, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, highlighted the need for adaptability, empathy, creativity, and ethics as key differentiators for humans in an automated world.

Panelists challenged the youth to master inner skills that remain relevant anywhere, stressing that while AI brings speed and automation, EI drives context, purpose, and leadership.

Contributing, Victoria Uwadoka highlighted the importance of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Emotional Intelligence (EI), explaining that while AI provides speed, analysis, and automation, EI drives context, purpose, and direction. “AI is the co-pilot, not the pilot. It’s a tool, not a replacement for human input,” she noted.

Also, Paul Ehiagbonare added that purpose must remain central, urging participants to become problem-solvers and solution-builders. “Sight is important to see ahead. AI can do many things, but it’s our vision and relevance that sets us apart,” he said.*Say AI alone not enough for future growth

…