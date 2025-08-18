Eleme Kingdom comes together under one leadership after 55 years

In a historic moment that will be etched in the annals of Eleme Kingdom’s history, the kingdom has finally put an end to over 55 years of chieftaincy factions and divisions.

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, the kingdom witnessed a grand unification ceremony, bringing together all traditional clan heads, elders, women, and youths under one unified traditional leadership.

The ceremony, held at the palace of His Majesty, King Philip Obele, the Oneh Eh Eleme XI, was attended by His Royal Highness, King Dr. Appolus Chu, the Oneh Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom.

In a symbolic gesture, King Obele led prayers and performed traditional rites, marking the beginning of a new era of peace, oneness, and shared purpose for the Eleme people.

This historic step signifies not only the end of decades of division but also renewed hope for development, harmony, and collective progress in Eleme Kingdom. King Obele hailed the peace accord, saying it ends divisions that began after the civil war in 1970.

Dr. Appolus Chu expressed immense delight that after more than 55 years of division, the people of Eleme had come together.

In a heartfelt moment, he said, “This is a historic day for our kingdom. For over five decades, we have been divided, but today, we stand united. I am thrilled to be part of this moment, and I promise that we will work together to build a brighter future for our kingdom.”

The unification ceremony marked the first time King Obele addressed the entire Eleme people in one gathering, making it a joyful and memorable moment for the people. The event was a testament to the power of unity and the determination of the Eleme people to move forward together.

As the kingdom embarks on this new journey, Dr. Appolus Chu’s words resonate deeply: “Today, we close a chapter of division and open a new one of unity and progress. I am confident that our collective efforts will bring about a brighter future for our kingdom, and I look forward to working with all stakeholders to achieve this vision.”

The unification is widely seen as a milestone that will promote peace, stability, and growth in Eleme land, and the people are optimistic about the future, knowing that they now speak with one voice under a unified traditional leadership.