El-Rufai leads Kaduna SDP to merge with ADC in strategic coalition

Malam Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — A significant political realignment has taken place in Kaduna State as former Governor Nasir El-Rufai led the entire structure of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state into a merger with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The development was announced during a coalition meeting held in Kaduna on Saturday, which brought together party leaders, stakeholders, and political actors from various platforms.

In a statement signed by the Kaduna State Coalition Publicity Secretary, Hon. Darius Kurah, the meeting was chaired by Coalition Leader Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and attended by prominent figures including Hon. Ja’afar Mohammed Sani, ADC Vice Chairman (North West); Elder Patrick Ambut, ADC State Chairman; Mallam Bashir Saidu, ADC Leader in Kaduna; former commissioners; SDP executives; and representatives of other political groups.

Speakers at the event described the merger as a landmark step toward building a united and formidable political front in the state.

El-Rufai emphasized the coalition’s focus on unity in the pursuit of progressive governance and inclusive development. In his remarks, Ja’afar Mohammed Sani praised the SDP leadership for their bold move, describing it as “a new dawn for credible alternative leadership in Kaduna.”

Elder Patrick Ambut officially welcomed the SDP members into the ADC, assuring them of full integration into party structures. Likewise, Mallam Bashir Saidu noted that the coalition represents “not just a merger of structures, but a convergence of ideologies committed to people-centered governance.”

As part of the resolutions, the ADC National Working Committee (NWC) is expected to immediately constitute a Membership Registration Committee. The state chapter will collaborate with local government and ward committees to commence new membership registration and revalidation of existing members.

The meeting ended on an optimistic note, with participants pledging to strengthen the party’s grassroots base and prepare strategically for future political engagements.