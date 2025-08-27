Ejiofor calls for reform of security architecture

…Urges Protection of Citizens’ Rights

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA— Social crusader Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor has urged a review of Nigeria’s national security architecture, saying it should prioritise the rights and safety of all citizens. He said reforms are needed to restore trust between the public and security institutions.

In a midweek press statement titled “Citizens’ Rights in Chains, National Security in Myth: Brutal Truths from NBA-AGC,” Ejiofor commented on proceedings at the Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual General Conference (NBA-AGC) in Enugu, singling out Tuesday’s session on “Citizens’ Rights and Security Concerns.”

The session brought together representatives of the military, the police and the DSS alongside prominent human rights lawyers, including Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Chief Femi Falana (SAN). Ejiofor said the discussion highlighted unresolved concerns about detention conditions, access to justice and the need for greater transparency from security agencies.

He called on security agencies to provide clear information about detention procedures and to ensure detainees’ access to legal counsel. He also urged structural and ethical reforms within policing and other security institutions to strengthen accountability and public confidence.

Ejiofor praised the contributions of legal practitioners at the session for pressing security officials on these issues and said continued public scrutiny and legislative oversight are essential to protect citizens’ rights. He added that he would publish further reflections in subsequent updates.