Edo By-Election: Okpebholo’s aide empowers community women, appeal for their votes

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AHEAD of next Saturday’s senatorial by-election in Edo State, the Managing director and Coordinator, Edo State Task Force on Protection of Government Property, Eugene Okoloise weekend appealed to the women of Idumebo community on Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area to their vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Joe Ikpea as a vote for Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Okoloise made this appeal when he donated an industrial cassava grinding machine and cash gifts which he said is to improve the women’s economic stability and increase efficiency in food production.

He appealed for support for the Okpeholo and the APC led administration which he said are committed to bringing development to every nook and cranny of Edo State.

He said the gesture to donate the grinding machine to women in the community is to reduce manual labour in cassava processing and improve their socio-economic wellbeing.

Okolosie said, “Two weeks ago, they complained through the Council chairman, Hon Kelvin Iyere and today we are presenting this machine to the community. I want to tell our people that it is not every government that listens, thank God we have a listening Governor. The governor was here and the only way we can pay him is to vote for him.

“As far as we are concerned he is the one contesting because this is the first election going to take place since he became the governor. This is his senatorial district, therefore it is his election and we are all ready to do our best to vote for him.”

The Chairman of Esan Central Local Government Area, Hon. Kelvin Iyere thanked the donor for the gesture just as he appealed to the beneficiaries to make use of the machine.