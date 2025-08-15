Edo By-Election: Coalition urges credibility, warns against manipulation

Map of Edo State.

As Edo State heads to the polls on August 16, 2025, for the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency bye-elections, the Coalition of Observer Groups in Nigeria has called for transparency and credibility in the entire electoral process.

According to the coalition, concerns from the September 2024 governorship election in the state have led to a lingering trust deficit in the electoral system, making it imperative for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure an improved process.

The group urged INEC to proactively address any perceived irregularities and ensure a transparent and credible conduct of the elections.

It specifically called on the commission to put in place measures that will prevent any practices that could cast doubt on the integrity of collation, stressing the importance of public trust in the electoral process.

In a statement signed by Simon Diogu, one of the coalition’s leaders, the group also appealed to security agencies, particularly the police, to remain neutral and professional in the discharge of their duties.

“The police must ensure that all political parties and their agents have lawful access to collation centres and that the environment remains peaceful and secure,” the statement said.

The coalition emphasized that maintaining a non-intimidating atmosphere is vital for free and fair elections and urged all actors to uphold the provisions of the Electoral Act.

It also called on the state government to ensure the safety of voters and all participants throughout the electoral period.

“We note that Edo Central Senatorial District is the home constituency of the sitting governor. In light of this, we urge the governor to demonstrate leadership by promoting peace and fairness during the elections, and to reassure all stakeholders of the government’s commitment to a level playing field,” the statement added.

The group stated that public confidence in the electoral process depends on the perception of fairness and accountability.

“INEC has both a legal and moral obligation to ensure that the will of the people is respected. Steps must be taken to ensure collation is open, verifiable, and protected from any undue influence,” the statement read.

It concluded by noting that the August 16 by-elections represent a critical test of INEC’s commitment to credible elections, adding that Nigerians and the international community will be paying close attention to the process.