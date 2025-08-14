Ebonyi Killings: Governor Nwifuru compensates victims, herdsmen

Gov Francis Nwifuru

…Doles Out N101.895m to Affected Families, Myetti Allah

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has disbursed N101.895 million as compensation to families of deceased victims, property owners, and herdsmen affected by the February 2, 2025 clash at Nkalaha community in Ishielu Local Government Area.

The violence led to multiple deaths, injuries, destruction of houses, and loss of livestock.

Speaking through his deputy, Mrs. Patricia Obila, at the flag-off of the disbursement, Nwifuru said the gesture was to help victims rebuild their lives and promote peaceful coexistence.

Breakdown of the compensation includes:

N36 million to 18 bereaved families (N2 million each)

N41 million to owners of 41 destroyed buildings (N1 million each)

N4 million to owners of four motorcycles (N1 million each)

N816,000 reimbursement for documented cash losses

N20 million to the leadership of Miyetti Allah for livestock lost

Obila urged beneficiaries to use the funds wisely, assuring them that the state would also provide infrastructure and other amenities to aid recovery.

Chairman of Ishielu LGA, Mrs. Peace Agwu, commended the governor’s intervention, noting that peace had been restored in the area.

National Deputy Director-General of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Gidado Siddiki, thanked the governor and pledged the association’s commitment to peaceful coexistence.

“Peace is not just the absence of conflict — it is the presence of trust,” Siddiki said.