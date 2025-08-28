Ebonyi Govt increases minimum wage to N90,000

Gov. Nwifuru

The Ebonyi Government has announced an increase in the minimum wage of civil servants from N70,000 to N90,000.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Ikeuwa Omebe, made the disclosure on Thursday, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting.

Omebe stated that the increment was aimed at enhancing workers’ welfare, adding that it took effect immediately and applied to all categories of the workforce.

“We want to state categorically that this is not a political statement, as this government does not toy with workers’ welfare.

“The government has offset the pension and gratuities of state retirees from its creation in 1996 to date.

“The verification process for retirees in the Local Government Areas had commenced and when completed, the payment will be made,” he said.

He also said that if the government did not play politics with such huge financial obligations, it would not do so with additional N20,000 to workers.

“The governor is a leader, builder of capacity, human beings and infrastructure.

“The government is anchored on the biblical people’s charter of needs mantra, which is leading the people according to their needs,” the commissioner said.

Omebe disclosed that the EXCO also considered implementing the eighth-year tenure policy for directors and the immediate retirement of those who have served in the same cadre for the specified period.T

“The EXCO exhaustively deliberated on the issue and approved its implementation for the affected permanent secretaries and directors,” he said.

Vanguard News