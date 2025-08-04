D’Tigress arrive in Abuja after Afrobasket win

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have returned to the country following their historic fifth consecutive title win at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The team arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria became the first team in Africa to achieve this feat in the tournament.

The team will also be received by President Bola Tinubu at the Aso villa afterwards.

Vanguard News