DOUBLE STANDARDS: Obi condemns treatment meted to unruly Ibom Air passenger

Peter Obi

By Dickson Omobola

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 polls, Mr Peter Obi, has condemned the arrest and persecution of Comfort Emmanson, an unruly passenger on an Ibom Air plane.

Obi said the treatment meted out to Emmanson was worse than the punishment inflicted on Wasiu Ayinde, who engaged in an altercation with ValueJet staff and airport officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja last week.

The former governor of Anambra State, who said this on X, noted that both developments were indicative of double standards that poison Nigeria’s justice system.

His words: “The unfortunate and dishonourable drama witnessed in Ibom Air has again brought to the fore the double standards in our lives and the inadequacies of our various security operatives in acting decently and in a civilised manner.

“I want to start by sincerely apologising to the Ibom Air crew who were assaulted by Miss Comfort Emmanson. We must, as a society, learn and uphold good conduct, as it is a true measure of success and decent living.

“However, I must equally strongly condemn the dehumanising treatment meted out to this young woman. Stripping her publicly was not only unnecessary but also represents the height of rascality and abuse by our agencies. It is unacceptable that she was hurriedly taken to court and remanded, while someone who visibly held a plane from taking off and put hundreds of lives at risk is still at large, with government agencies and some state officials speaking up for him to be forgiven.

“This case is not just about one young woman, it is about the double standards that poison our justice system. Justice in Nigeria must never be about who is poor or powerless versus who has influence or access to government officials.

“While Ms. Comfort Emmanson is in jail, the other offender who committed a more severe offence has not been held to the same standard. He has neither been arrested nor arraigned in any court.

“We must build a country where justice is fair, equal, and not selective, especially against women who are seen to be weaker. This young lady’s offence does not compare to the crimes committed daily by those parading themselves as excellencies while looting public funds without consequence, and yet they have not been stripped or dehumanised in the name of justice.

“We must end this selective treatment of the poor or less privileged. If justice must be served, it should be served to all, and it must be served fairly. The Minister of Aviation and other relevant authorities owe the public an explanation for these double standards in their adjudication.

Justice must be just, or it is nothing at all. The rule of law based on justice for all must remain the guidepost of our democracy.”