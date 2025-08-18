Doctor warns men over 40 to screen annually for prostate enlargement

By Esther Onyegbula

The Chief Medical Director of Emirates Hospital Ltd., Dr. Chiazor Chukwuma, has urged men aged 40 and above to undergo yearly prostate screening, warning that delayed diagnosis of Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) could lead to severe urinary complications and impaired quality of life.

Speaking in recently to press men in Lagos, Dr. Chukwuma described BPH as a non-cancerous increase in the size of the prostate gland, a small, walnut-sized organ that produces seminal fluid. While the exact cause remains unclear, he identified aging, hormonal changes, family history, and cellular changes within the testicles as risk factors.

“The danger is that many men ignore early symptoms such as weak urine flow, difficulty starting urination, frequent urination at night, urgency, or incomplete bladder emptying. These signs should not be dismissed as normal aging,” he cautioned.

According to him, while BPH has no permanent cure, it can be managed through medications, lifestyle adjustments, minimally invasive procedures, or surgery, with Transurethral Prostatectomy (TURP) being the most effective treatment for severe cases.

Dr. Chukwuma recommended preventive measures including regular exercise, reduced alcohol intake, healthy diets rich in vegetables, tomato juice, citrus fruits, and adequate hydration. Medications such as 5-alpha reductase inhibitors, including dutasteride and finasteride, as well as tamsulosin, can also help reduce symptoms.

He stressed the importance of early detection through prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests and scrotal scans. “Men over 40 should have their prostate checked at least once a year. Early diagnosis can save lives and prevent avoidable suffering,” he said.

BPH, though not cancerous, can significantly affect men’s urinary and sexual health if left untreated, health experts warn.