DIPF reaffirms commitment to serving humanity

…celebrates landmark recognition

The De Imperial Philanthropic Family (DIPF) has expressed profound appreciation following its recognition as the Humanitarian Organization of the Year 2025 at the just-concluded Nigerian Humanitarian Awards & Magazine event held in Abuja.

Receiving the award on behalf of the family were distinguished representatives of DIPF, who described the recognition as a landmark milestone in the group’s mission to uplift communities across Nigeria and the diaspora.

In their joint appreciation, the representatives noted that the award is both an encouragement and a reminder of the responsibilities that come with humanitarian service.

“This recognition is not just for us but for every community we have touched and every life that inspires us to do more. We remain fully committed to expanding our interventions, deepening our partnerships, and ensuring that our impact continues to resonate across borders,” they stated.

The award ceremony, which brought together top dignitaries from across the country, also honored First Ladies from Anambra, Adamawa, and several other states for their contributions to humanitarian development.

In his keynote remarks, Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze, Founder of the Nigerian Humanitarian Awards, praised organizations like DIPF for setting the pace in sustainable humanitarian efforts.

“What DIPF represents is a vision of philanthropy that is not just about giving, but about building systems of hope, resilience, and empowerment. They are truly deserving of this recognition,” Anabueze noted.

The organization further reaffirmed its resolve to scale its impact initiatives, empower more vulnerable groups, and strengthen its footprint in humanitarian development both locally and internationally.