Did the President go overboard in rewarding our winning women? By Muyiwa Adetiba

Muyiwa Adetiba

Some Nigerian female athletes recently brought continental honour home to us in two different sports in consecutive weeks almost. In doing so, they gave Nigerians some respite from the gloomy pall which now seems to hang permanently in the air like a dark cloud that is pregnant with rain. It was a joy seeing Nigerians at viewing centers as they cheered our Super Falcons.

Among them were those, like me, who hardly, watch female soccer. Just about a week later, it was a delight watching another set of Nigerians – or maybe the same set – as they cheered our D’ Tigress. Among them could be those who probably don’t even understand basketball. Also, the euphoric shouts which came from neighbors’ TV sets on both occasions became music to the ears because they were shouts of victory, of adulation, and by extension, of identification.

Something positive had happened to Nigeria for a change. This thing was a welcome distraction from the divisive politics of the day where politicians talk in terms of the ‘north’ and the ‘south’ rather than of Nigeria. Suddenly, it didn’t matter where these girls came from or that they were mostly from a particular part of the country. Or that some are not so familiar with the country let alone the area they hailed from. It didn’t matter that many got their requisite training in foreign countries and therefore, our ownership of their victories is vicarious.

What mattered was success. What mattered was that these women, many of whom could easily have played for their countries of residence, not only chose to play for Nigeria, they chose to play their hearts out to win for the country – I had given up as many did when the Falcons were 2-0 down. Their success shows what grit and belief can achieve in one’s determined drive for success. It shows what focus and unity of purpose can deliver when imbibed in our national ethos. It shows what a confidence in one’s ability can do to turn the table when the odds are stacked against you. Their success shows what Nigeria is capable of when we decide to select our first eleven in all fields of endeavor. This record extending success for both teams, is therapeutic as well as emotional for the country.

One can therefore, hardly blame the President for his reaction to the phenomenal achievement of these two teams. In a country where true heroes are hardly recognized and true patriots are hardly rewarded, President Tinubu chose to do otherwise. And in doing so, he sent a message to all elite athletes out there that those who bring regional, continental and global honor to the country should be handsomely rewarded. There are arguments that he went overboard. There are contentions that he acted too emotionally.

My response is that he gave what he felt would be well appreciated by an elite athlete – an elite athlete is not poor irrespective of their sport. But then, I also believe that there should be a structure of reward in place to avoid knee-jerk reactions and arbitrariness. There should also be funding for adequate training facilities so that homegrown athletes can be nurtured to compete globally. What has been achieved by these two teams could be achieved in many other areas of sports if we took grooming and training facilities seriously. I happen to believe that there is a link between a country’s sporting success and its economic success. If you doubt this, please check those who top sports in Africa and see what their economic ranking says. Also check the economic ranking of those who top global sports. Nigeria could be among the top – in world sports and economy – if we undertook necessary reforms.

I have read of arguments that the money should have been used to pay police pensions or take care of nurses. It is the kind of argument Judas Iscariot employed when Mary Magdalene reportedly used an expensive perfume to honor Jesus. It is specious as it is negative. Rewarding athletes who bring honour to their country has nothing to do with paying pensions. Besides, the proponents of this line of argument would in future lament the exodus of elite athletes when they opt to represent other countries for lack of adequate recognition and remuneration by the home country. Some say soldiers who lay their lives for the country should be equally rewarded. I have no quarrel with that for as long as that soldier has gone beyond the call of duty to bring honor to his country. In fact, I’d rather people who brought honor in all fields were recognized than politicians and Civil Servants who merely occupy top positions. Unless they also bring something extra-ordinary to those posts.

People do not really appreciate what it takes to be an elite athlete. It takes more than talent and hard work. It takes grit, determination, a strong mentality, a life-long ambition and luck. Lots of luck. Take football as an example. Many of the young kids in football academies dotted all over the world are talented. But how many of them get to become elite athletes? I read somewhere years ago, that less than 10% of those lads in British academies ever get to play in the English Premier League.

In spite of this, many of those who make it to the top have to contend with the constant assault on their mental and physical health. Most of them are one serious injury away from a major change of fortune and even unemployment. Yet, they constantly push their minds and bodies to the limit both in practice and on the field. At the end of the day, rare is that athlete who still performs at the highest level beyond age thirty. It is therefore, a short career at best. Even for the most enduring athlete. So they deserve all the accolades, all the rewards, financial and otherwise, they can get while they are active. It is their pension. It is their gratuity. It is their raison d’etre.