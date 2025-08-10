Diaspora talent: My Nigerian roots influence my songs — Cherish

By Efe Onodjae

Fast-rising music sensation Mirian Ugwuegbu, known professionally as Cherish, has released her much-anticipated album, Origin, rich in the rhythms of her Nigerian roots and the dreams of her global journey.

The nine-track masterpiece, featuring songs like Too Much, Mama’s Love, Tears, One Africa, I Go Love, Rize, Igbo Queen, Origin, and Dance for Me, is a vibrant bridge connecting cultures and emotions.

At the album’s UK release and during her chat with newsmen, Cherish spoke deeply about the inspiration behind Origin.

“This album is my story; my roots in Nigeria, my family, my dreams,” she shared.

“But more than that, it’s dedicated to the women and mothers around the world; black, white, and every shade in between, who pour strength, love, and sacrifice into raising the next generation. Songs like ‘Mama’s Love’ carry their spirit. I wanted each track to feel like a safe place, like home.”

With her soulful voice and poetic lyrics, Cherish, now described as the future of Afro-Soul, is captivating fans and earning praise from artists worldwide.

Born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, with roots in Imo State, Cherish started as a backup singer for local stars like Sky B, her voice shining in the city’s lively music scene.

Her single, Just Me, released a few years ago, became a viral hit, its raw emotion and catchy melody marking her as a rising star. Now, Origin shows her true power, blending Afrobeat, highlife, and soul into a sound that’s all her own.

Produced partly by Somik Studio and sound engineer Nick H, Origin is a musical journey. While the track, Igbo Queen celebrates her heritage with proud rhythms,Mama’s Love and Tears touch hearts with their tenderness, and One Africa calls for unity. Other tracks in the album include Dance for Me, which gets everyone moving.

Each song in the hit album feels like a piece tells a great story, from her growing Port Harcourt’s vibrant streets to the UK’s global stage, where she now resides.

Her performance at the Nigeria Cultural Festival in Coventry, UK, was unforgettable. In a stunning outfit blending Igbo fabric and modern style, Cherish had the crowd singing Igbo Queen and crying to Mama’s Love.

“Performing there felt like sharing Nigeria with the world. Seeing people connect with my music was pure magic,” she said.

Inspired by Nigerian legends like Onyeka Onwenu, Asa, and Omawumi, Cherish’s songs are stories of love, pride, and hope.

According to her, she also draws from her grandmother’s tales and Port Harcourt’s energy. “Every song is a piece of my heart,” she says. “I want Origin to bring people together.”

Now in the UK, Cherish blends her Nigerian roots with global sounds, creating music that speaks to all. Critics call Origin a “cultural gem,” and artists love her. “Cherish’s voice feels like home,” one singer said. On X, fans share videos dancing to Dance for Me or reflecting on Tears, making Origin a global hit.

Cherish also inspires young artists, sharing tips online and engaging on X and Instagram.

She’s teased collaborations with UK and African stars and an acoustic Igbo Queen. “Music connects us,” she says. “Origin is just the start.”

For anyone seeking music that lifts the soul, Origin is a must-hear a joyful journey of roots and dreams. Cherish isn’t just a star; she’s a light inviting us to dance, feel, and find home in her songs.