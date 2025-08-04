Diaspora Cross Riverians push for Ogoja state creation

By Gabriel Ewepu

As state creation tops political development in Nigeria, Cross Riverians in the diaspora have pushed for the creation of Ogoja State from the present Cross River State and harped on ‘Think Cross River’ Mantra.

The call was made at Birmingham, United Kingdom, for the 2025 Cross Riverians in the Diaspora Convention, held from August 1 to 3, with the theme ‘Diaspora Contribution to the Development and Sustainability of Cross River State’.

The keynote address was delivered by Papa Dorncklaimz Enamhe, PhD, an attorney and initiator of the ‘Think Cross River’ movement, which urged all Cross River indigenes both in Nigeria and the diaspora were urged to champion the course and also embrace unity, pride, and responsibility for the growth of Cross River State.

The ‘Think Cross River’ Mantra was conceived to promote love, harmony and peace among Cross Riverians across ethnic, religious, social and economic divides, and it has continued to gain momentum as Dr Enamhe noted, basically is because administration of the Governor of Cross River, Senator Prince Bassey Otu has adopted it as a complementary part of his ‘People First’ agenda.

Highlighting the governor’s leadership, Dr Enamhe commended Senator Otu’s foresight in supporting the agitation for the creation of Ogoja State, despite the political risks. He said such action demonstrated a genuine commitment to the development of the entire Cross River territory rather than the preservation of political control.

“Governor Otu truly thinks Cross River,” he declared. “And so must every Cross Riverian — at home or abroad, in politics or business, students or professionals. We must put our state first and rise above partisan considerations.”

Dr Enamhe reminded the diaspora community that they represent Cross River’s identity on the global stage. He described them as exporters of the state’s values of class, decency, hospitality and accommodation, urging them to let their achievements echo with the pride of their roots.

He called for continued advocacy and wise lobbying for the creation of Calabar or Ogoja State, while also stressing the importance of peace and security at home. He appealed for swift resolution of communal conflicts between the Ukelle and Izzi people, as well as between the Obudu and Tiv communities.

The keynote speaker further praised Governor Otu’s Pan-Cross River outlook, citing his role in the swift repatriation of the remains of Nigeria’s former Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas, from London for proper burial, as a clear example of his dedication to service beyond tribe or status.

In a passionate close, he (Enamhe) urged all Cross River sons and daughters, from Calabar to California, Yala to New York, Obubra to Ottawa, to carry the ‘Think Cross River’ message in their hearts.

“Cross River is more than a place on the map. It is a culture, a promise, a memory in motion. Whether at home or abroad, let us all think Cross River”, he added.

The three-day convention brought together Cross Riverians from across the globe, reinforcing the shared vision of building a prosperous and united state through collective effort.

Vanguard News