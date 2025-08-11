DEPOWA President to unveil ‘Thank You to Our Troops’ campaign in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs. Oghogho Gwabin Musa and the President of Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) is set to unveil ‘ Thank You to Our Troops’ campaign in

Maiduguri, Borno state.

This campaign according to her, is not just as a public gesture, but as a moral duty to keep the nation’s promise to its defenders, and to also tell soldiers — and indeed the Nigerian people — that their courage is seen, their service is valued, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

DEPOWA is the umbrella body that unites the spousal associations of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Police — NAOWA, NOWA, NAFOWA, and POWA — representing the silent strength behind men and women in uniform.

The General’s wife stated this on Monday when she led National Executives and other members of the association on a courtesy call in Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House Chambers.

She said, DEPOWA was established maily to provide mutual support during the long absences of their spouses in service to the nation, adding that, the association under her leadership, with support from the military, government and other development partners has grown into a force for humanitarian outreach, skills empowerment, scholarships, medical care, and hope for widows, orphans, and the families of serving and fallen heroes.

Mrs. Musa explained that the ‘Thank You to Our Troops’ campaign which is maiden, and ready to be unveiled tomorrow (Tuesday) “is DEPOWA’s heartfelt and nationwide movement to honor the sacrifices of troops and the fallen heroes.

“We are starting here, in Borno State, because this is the heart of the fight, and Your Excellency’s leadership stands as a symbol of resilience.

“Over the next 12 months, the campaign will span all 36 states and the FCT, combining public engagements in schools, media blitzes, billboards, documentaries, grassroots mobilization, and direct visits to troops in the field.

“The truth is that no medal, no plaque, and no ceremony can ever truly equal the weight of the sacrifices our soldiers and security operatives make daily — especially here in Borno State, the very frontlines of this battle.

“In recent days, I visited some of our wounded soldiers and serving troops — men whose bodies now carry the marks of this struggle. I saw the scars where bullets tore through flesh, the missing limbs that once carried them into battle, and the haunted eyes of young men who have watched their comrades fall.

“I saw pain, yes — but also pride. I heard not complaints, but determination to return to duty if given the chance. It is these men, these heroes, who inspire the campaign we are here in Maiduguri to launch tagged ‘Thank You to Our Troops’.

“We will also create spaces for Nigerians to send personal ‘Thank You’ messages — in writing, audio, or video — so that our heroes hear from the people whose freedom they protect”. She said.

Oghogho commended Governor Zulum for his unwavering and practical support to the Armed Forces and security agencies in the fight against insurgency — a fight that has cost so much, yet remains critical to nation’s survival.

“Your Excellency Governor, we have acknowledged and appreciated all the good deeds you have demonstrated for widows and orphans, your scholarship schemes for children of the fallen, and your social intervention initiatives are shining examples of compassionate leadership in action”. The President further stressed.

Responding, governor Zulum promised to champion the course of supporting wounded-in-action and families of deceased military and police officers who lost their lives in the counter insurgency operations.

“I promised to be a champion to this noble course by identifying with officers and men of the military. My doors are always open to you at any time to partner with you to support the wounded-in-action, widows, and orphans of deceased military personnel to give them a sense of belonging,” Zulum pledged.

The governor recalled the challenges faced by troops in displaced communities such as Baga before resettlement and reiterated plans to resettle more communities to consolidate gains recorded by the military.

“Let me commend members of DEPOWA for your perseverance, I know the difficulties that you have been facing. Many times, a military or police personnel will stay in a duty for two or three years without seeing his family. I am a strong advocate of the need to create an avenue for troops to visit their families, this is very important,” he stressed.

He appreciated the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, other Service Chiefs, the Theatre Commander North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar and troops for their gallantry, resilience and dedication to restoring stability in the Northeast and other parts of the country.

Highlight of the President’s two-day visit include courtesy call on the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, visits and supports to the wounded soldiers at 7Div Medical Services Centre at Maimalari cantonment, and University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital among other activities.