Democracy:  Don’t undermine opposition parties, SMBLF cautions APC, INEC

THE Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against undermining opposition political parties through intimidation, inducement, infiltration or other underhand tactics, noting that democracy is sustained by pluralism.

The forum expressed concern over what it described as the worsening disarray, internal bickering, and factional crises plaguing several opposition parties, warning that such infighting threatens the nation’s democratic stability.

The caution of the leaders elicited reactions from the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF; the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Labour Party, LP; and Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, who agreed with the leaders.

In a joint statement by Oba Olaitan Ladipo, Chairman of Afenifere, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Godknows Igali, President of PANDEF, and Dr. Pogu Bitrus, President of the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, the group said that democracy thrives only when there is a credible, organized, and vibrant opposition.

“At this critical period in our national history, the role of the opposition goes beyond contesting elections. It includes holding the government to account, offering alternative policies, defending citizens’ rights, and ensuring political power is not treated as the birthright of any party,” it stated.

The forum lamented that the ongoing internal wrangling within opposition ranks was inadvertently creating room for political monopoly, stifling accountability, and encouraging impunity. It urged all opposition parties, regardless of ideological differences, to set aside ego, personal ambition, and petty rivalries in the interest of Nigeria’s democratic health.

Cautions to APC, INEC

“No ruling party should forget that a political culture which actively sabotages dissent will breed instability, disillusionment, and resistance from the citizenry,” the statement added.

Turning its attention to the INEC, the forum reminded the electoral body of its statutory duty to remain an impartial umpire. It urged the commission to strengthen mechanisms for resolving intra-party disputes in line with the Electoral Act, avoid selective intervention, and publicly reaffirm its neutrality to restore public confidence.

SMBLF further demanded that INEC strictly adheres to real-time transmission of election results, noting that glitches during the last presidential election undermined the credibility of the process.

“A democracy without an effective opposition is a democracy in name only. And a democracy where the umpire is compromised is one headed for collapse,” the leaders warned.

The forum reiterated its commitment to working with all political actors to deepen democratic culture, entrench justice, and ensure that the will of the Nigerian people remains the ultimate authority in governance.

Call in order – ACF publicity scribe

Reacting, National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Prof.Tukur Baba, said: “Well, the ACF NWC and NEC are yet to deliberate on the issue. But, in principle, the call is very much in order. Opposition is an essential ingredient of the democratic process, especially in a plural society like Nigeria. In-fighting tends to distract from the need to pressure the ruling party to put more focus on delivering good governance.

“And, of course, so apt is the call to the electoral body to ensure neutrality, so as to enhance the credibility of the elections and their outcomes.”

APC’s rule killing our democracy—LP

The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party, LP, agreed with the postulations of the SMBL, saying the APC cannot absolve itself of complicity in the crisis bedeviling opposition parties.

Ken Asogwa, the Senior Special Adviser to the Acting National Chairman of the LP, said the forum’s intervention was a welcomed development.

His words: “It is heartwarming to witness the intervention of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum – an assemblage of respected elders – in the multi-layered crises besetting most opposition political parties, including the Labour Party.

“We have always maintained that our democracy is imperiled not only by the APC’s tyrannical impulses but also by the silence of those who ought to speak. This wise intervention is most welcome.

“For us in the Labour Party, we have previously endured a leadership crisis that was litigated up to the Supreme Court and effectively resolved by the apex court.

“Yet, in brazen disobedience to that clear judgment, the APC-led government has continued to prop up a man whose tenure the court unequivocally declared illegitimate.

“While we appreciate these eminent statesmen for urging INEC to live up to its constitutional duty as an independent electoral umpire, we must respectfully clarify that the crisis within the Labour Party was never self-inflicted, as suggested in one portion of the SMBLF’s statement.

Opposition must unite to take back Nigeria – Atiku

“Rather, it is a crisis deliberately engineered by external forces determined to weaken – if not annihilate – the Labour Party.”

Speaking in a like manner, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar urged opposition parties to unite and put their house in order to reclaim the country in the 2027 general elections.

Media Adviser to Atiku, Paul Ibe, told Vanguard in Abuja that the opposition must prioritise unity and patriotism to provide an alternative leadership capable of addressing Nigeria’s socio-economic and political challenges.

He commended the SMBLF leaders for their patriotic stance, noting that their call for unity reflects a desire to save Nigeria’s democracy from sliding into a one-party dictatorship.

“What they have said is indicative of their level of patriotism. It shows clearly that they have the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians at heart. They understand that unless and until you have a very united opposition, it’s going to be difficult to have a viable platform to oust the APC.”

Ibe emphasised that the forum’s statement highlights the frustration of Nigerians with the current state of the nation, urging the opposition to mobilise citizens and provide leadership that can rebuild the country.

“The leaders of these zones have shown clearly that they are amenable to joining hands with the opposition to oust the APC and provide an alternative government.”

Opposition uniting, gearing up to sack APC – PDP

Echoing similar views, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, acknowledged that the opposition had faced challenges but said significant progress had been made in reorganising and strengthening its ranks.

“If they had said this three or four months ago, I would have said 100% they were correct. But as of today, there is a grand difference,” Osadolor said.

He explained that leaders of opposition parties are now ‘crossing their T’s and dotting their I’s,’ with a renewed focus on unity and strategy.

According to him, the central objective is to prevent the APC administration from retaining power in 2027, a goal he said aligns with public sentiment against poor governance.

“More importantly, what the political parties are saying is exactly what Nigerians are saying, which is to end bad governance until 2027. That should be the focus,” he added.

External interference responsible for LP crisis – CUPP

On its part, the Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP, said the crises in the LP were not self-inflicted but cause by external influence.

Commenting on the SMBLF’s statement, the National Secretary of the CUPP who is also a chieftain of the LP, Chief Peter Ameh said while he agreed with the SMBLF’s concerns about the state of opposition parties in Nigeria, he strongly disagreed with the assertion that the crises within these parties are self-inflicted.

“The ongoing leadership crisis in most opposition parties, which has been exacerbated by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s inaction, is a glaring example of government interference. Despite the Supreme Court’s emphatic decision on the leadership tussle in the Labour Party, INEC has failed to work and ensure a legitimate leadership of the party, thereby denying them the right to field candidates for the August 16 by-elections.

“This deliberate inaction by INEC is an affront to democratic principles and raises questions about the commission’s neutrality. The future of our democracy depends on the ability of our institutions to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of citizens.”