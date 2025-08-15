Delta wire industries pledge robust partnership with state govt

The Managing Director/CEO of Delta Wire Industries, Mr. Osaro Abusomwan, has urged the State Government to meet up with their obligations to the project as they are committed to ensuring the success of the company which would impact positively to the State’s economy and contribute immensely towards the delivery of the administration’s MORE Agenda.

Mr. Abusomwan made the appeal when he received the Delta Economic Management Team led by the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, when they undertook an inspection tour of the facility.

While taking the team round the establishment and explaining the functions of the different machines and equipment that have been imported for the project, the Managing Director revealed that the Delta Wire Industries, when fully operational, will not only enhance the well being of the host community but also the economic fortunes of Delta state at large.

While emphasizing the strategic importance of the partnership with state especially as it will catalyse the industrialization drive of the government, the MD/CEO further assured the Team that the facility will engage 1000 people directly when fully operational.

He further revealed their plans to further integrate into the production of galvanized sections for the oil & gas, power and telecoms industries, adding that the abundance of gas, for which they have also secured a UJVA with NNPC to distribute, will be leveraged on to create special business units within the Kwale Free Trade Zone.

In his comments, the Delta State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, expressed satisfaction with the level of work hing on at the facility and pledged the state Government’s commitment towards realizing the success of the project and attracting other investors to the state.

Sir Onyeme thanked the MD/CEO for his vision and foresight and commended him for the strategic plans he had outlined for the company to expand operations to other lines of production.

He then concluded by assuring that the right time to invest in Delta State is now as the door of the state is opened to well meaning investors like the Delta Wire Industries.