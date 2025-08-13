Delta social media summit to hold August 28

The Delta State Social Media Summit 3rd edition is scheduled for August 28, 2025, at the Mariam Babangida Leisure Park in Asaba.

According to the host, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success, the summit promised to be a game-changer for the youth and entrepreneurs of the region.

He noted that the summit is with a clear vision – to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills necessary to leverage social media platforms for economic growth, job creation, and social development.

“The summit’s agenda is packed with insightful sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Participants will be learning about the latest social media trends, strategies, and tools, and how to apply them in various sectors, including entrepreneurship, education, and community development.

With a lineup of esteemed guest speakers, including content creators, industry experts, and thought leaders, the summit is poised to be a hub of innovation and creativity.”

The summit’s objectives according to Ossai include showcasing innovative uses of social media in various sectors, fostering a sense of community and social responsibility among participants, and facilitating meaningful connections between participants, industry leaders, and potential collaborators.

A diverse lineup of speakers has been assembled for the summit, featuring content creators, industry experts, and thought leaders.

Some of the notable speakers include: the Governor of Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Blessing CEO, GehGeh, KellyRae (Big Brother Naija Season 9 winner), and Black Heart (TikTok influencer), Industry Experts include Dr. Charles Akpoki, High Chief Kestin Pondi, Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, Pastor Julius Ekweozor, and Dr. Oritsegbegbemi Maurice Ojo-Ede, Leaders and Entrepreneurs: Amb. Dr. Nkem Imarue, Nweze Ikechukwu, Teacher Chike and Mr. Emmanuel Osazuwa.