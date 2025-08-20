Delta Govt, REA sign MoU to tackle electricity deficit, target $158m investments

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

ABUJA — With over 60 percent of communities in Delta State still unconnected to the national electricity grid, the Delta State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to expand renewable and off-grid power solutions across the state.

The initiative is expected to deliver electricity to an estimated 386,046 residents through 120,217 new connections, while attracting $158 million in private sector investments and raising the state’s GDP to $2.9 billion.

Speaking at the roundtable signing event in Abuja on Wednesday themed “Unlocking Distributed Energy Investments for Industrial Growth and Inclusive Access in Delta State”, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said the partnership aligns with the state’s MORE Agenda and medium-term development plan (2024–2027).

He noted that with most communities underserved by the national grid, off-grid renewable options like solar and wind power provide huge opportunities for sustainable energy access.

“Access to reliable electricity is a cornerstone for unlocking productivity, attracting investments and enhancing livelihoods in communities long left behind,” the governor said. “We promise investors a welcoming business environment and are committed to removing bureaucratic obstacles to ensure project delivery.”

Governor Oborevwori also disclosed ongoing development of an independent 8.5MW power plant in Asaba to supply electricity to key government institutions.

REA Managing Director, Engr. Abba Aliyu, said the agency had identified 471 potential mini-grid sites across Delta State, with Ndokwa East LGA accounting for over 83 locations.

According to him, mini-grids in these areas could generate more than 31,000 new jobs and power over 120,000 buildings, adding that Delta communities offer a high density of potential connections — making the state attractive for investors.

“On average, a village in Delta State can have 255 connections. This density makes the state very attractive for mini-grid investments,” he added.

Both parties expressed optimism that the collaboration would jump-start rural economic growth, improve social services and significantly close the state’s energy access gap.