Defense lawyer faults EFCC’s declaration of Abdullahi Haske as wanted

Legal counsel to Mr. Bashir Abdullahi Haske has faulted the decision by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to declare him wanted, describing the move as premature and procedurally flawed, given a pending application before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Nkemakolam Okoro, a partner at the law firm of Dr. M.O. Ubani, SAN, expressed concern that the EFCC made the declaration despite an active motion before the court seeking a review of an arrest warrant previously issued against Mr. Haske.

The EFCC had, on Thursday, issued a public notice through its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, calling on members of the public to provide information on Haske’s whereabouts. The Commission accused him of involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

“The public is hereby notified that ABDULLAHI BASHIR HASKE, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy and Money Laundering,” the EFCC stated.

However, Okoro countered that Mr. Haske had previously responded to an EFCC invitation and had been cooperating with the agency. He added that Mr. Haske also submitted medical documentation regarding health issues that arose during his prior engagement with the Commission.

According to the legal team, a motion was filed before the court seeking to vacate the arrest warrant, citing procedural irregularities. They argued that the court’s issuance of the warrant on August 8 did not automatically justify a public declaration without exhausting the appropriate legal channels.

“It is well established in law that if a court order is issued based on incomplete or inaccurate information, there are legal remedies available to seek its review or setting aside,” Okoro emphasized.

The defense also insisted that no further court order was obtained to authorize the EFCC’s public notice. They argued that standard procedure requires the anti-graft agency to first attempt to execute the warrant as directed by the court and, if unsuccessful, report back to the judge for further instructions.

As of the time of filing this report, no formal charges have been announced against Mr. Haske.

His legal representatives reaffirmed that he remains willing to cooperate fully with the authorities and continues to have confidence in the judicial process. The matter remains pending before the Federal High Court, with legal observers monitoring developments closely.