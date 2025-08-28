DDmfb reiterates commitment to empowering MSMEs

By Babajide Komolafe

DD Microfinance Bank Ltd (DDmfb) has reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to deepening financial inclusion and supporting the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Bank, Prince Austin Enajemo-Isire made this known during a courtesy visit to Vanguard Newspaper Ltd., Lagos, where he emphasised the role of the media as a catalyst for financial literacy, policy advocacy, and national development.

“No matter how innovative our services are, the voice that carries our message must be credible, far-reaching and trusted. That voice is the media. For decades, Vanguard has represented fearless journalism and truth. We are here not only to introduce our brand but to build a partnership anchored on transparency, trust and sustainable development,” he said.

He explained that DDmfb’s mission goes beyond profit, stressing that the bank has positioned itself as an enabler of dreams for MSMEs, youth entrepreneurs and Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid.

“Economic empowerment is a cornerstone of national progress. Our vision is to be an exceptional leader in the provision of microfinance and other financial services that guarantee prosperity and financial freedom,” he stated.

The DDmfb Chairman noted that the bank, licensed by the state, has expanded from a single branch at inception to 11 strategic business locations across Lagos, with a workforce of over 200 professionals.

In the first quarter of 2025, the bank marked its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of “transforming lives” through access to finance, entrepreneurship support and empowerment initiatives.

Enajemo-Isire disclosed that thousands of individuals and businesses have benefited from DDmfb’s products, designed to remove barriers to financial access, particularly for those traditionally excluded from the formal financial system.

He commended Vanguard Newspapers for its contribution to nation-building and expressed optimism that the collaboration would accelerate financial inclusion, promote entrepreneurship, and drive sustainable growth.