Datti Baba-Ahmed’s claims are personal, untrue – ADC fires back

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed recent remarks by Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, the 2023 Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, describing his criticism of the opposition coalition as “personal opinions” that do not reflect the ADC’s position.

In a statement signed by Jackie Wayas, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, the ADC reaffirmed its commitment to uniting opposition forces ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Senator Baba-Ahmed, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, had accused the opposition coalition of “deceiving Nigerians” and claimed it was incapable of rescuing the nation from underdevelopment. He also expressed his intention to run alongside Mr. Peter Obi in 2027.

The ADC, however, stressed that its coalition remains a collective effort aimed at presenting a credible alternative to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The statement noted that the coalition brings together prominent leaders such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Senator David Mark, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Rotimi Amaechi, and Mr. Peter Obi.

These leaders, the ADC explained, united after wide consultations to put national interest above partisan divides and to provide competent, compassionate leadership.

The party recalled that Mr. Peter Obi, a key figure in the coalition, had publicly endorsed the ADC as the platform for the 2027 elections. He emphasized the coalition’s commitment to working together to deliver capable and compassionate leadership that prioritizes the welfare of Nigerians.

Obi had stressed that no single group can change Nigeria alone and called for unity to dismantle the structures of poverty and insecurity, insisting that a new Nigeria is possible.

The ADC clarified that Senator Baba-Ahmed’s remarks were strictly his own.

“Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed’s assertions are his personal opinions and do not reflect the position of the ADC or its coalition partners,” Wayas stated.

The party also extended an olive branch to him, describing him as a respected voice and urging him to join the coalition.

“Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed is a respected voice who has always stood for integrity and justice. Since the coalition is a collective effort that requires the strength and skills of all patriots, we sincerely hope he comes on board to contribute to this shared vision for a better Nigeria,” Wayas added.

Reiterating its mission to unite the opposition around a transformative agenda, the ADC called on Nigerians to rally behind it in the task of rescuing the nation.

“Nigerians deserve clarity and unity in the pursuit of a better future. Let us rally behind the ADC and rescue Nigeria,” the statement urged.