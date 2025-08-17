Dangote Refinery to commence fuel distribution using 4,000 CNG-powered trucks after ongoing numbering — IPMAN

By Udeme Akpan

The Dangote Refinery is set to commence nationwide fuel distribution using 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks.

According to Abubakar Maigandi, National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the refinery has started numbering the trucks and may begin distribution within the next week.

The Dangote Refinery had planned to start deploying the trucks for direct supply of petroleum products to end-users, telecoms, and other bulk customers on August 15, 2025.

Checks by Sunday Vanguard indicated that the refinery, which has already taken delivery of many trucks, did not start the direct fuel distribution as previously planned.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, Maigandi said the refinery has started numbering the trucks and may start in the next one week. He said: “I spoke with the management. They are currently numbering the trucks. Once that process is completed, in about a week, they will start the distribution.

Maigandi said that the short delay should not cause panic while assuring Nigerians that the direct distribution will culminate in reducing pump prices as middlemen would be eliminated.

“The refinery’s direct-to-market strategy is designed to ease transportation costs and make fuel more affordable for consumers,” he added.

According to Maigandi, the recent acquisition of CNG-powered trucks worth N720 billion is part of a bigger plan to support the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas policy.

In its statement, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals had stated: “The fleet of fuel tankers, being imported through Apapa Port, represents a significant capital investment estimated at N720 billion.’’

This expenditure underscores the company’s commitment to pioneering innovative solutions as the world’s largest single-train refinery continues to expand its operational capabilities.

“The commencement of the initiative marks a groundbreaking development in Nigeria’s fuel distribution network. Given the complexities inherent in global supply chains, the delivery of these specialised CNG-powered tankers is indeed commendable. This approach ensures that we maintain operational efficiency while scaling up the fleet.

“Our unwavering commitment to this programme is reflected in our ongoing collaboration with key regulatory bodies and stakeholders to facilitate seamless deployment. We believe this initiative will significantly lower distribution costs and improve fuel availability for our customers nationwide.

“This innovative distribution model is expected to catalyse efficiency gains across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, fostering greater transparency, reducing transportation bottlenecks, and ultimately enhancing energy security for the nation.

“The privately owned refinery will absorb more than N1.07 trillion every year in fuel logistics expenses. The scheme is expected to significantly benefit over 42 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by lowering energy costs and improving profitability.

“This strategic programme is part of Dangote’s broader commitment to eliminating logistics bottlenecks, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting environmental sustainability, and supporting Nigeria’s economic development. Lower fuel distribution costs will reduce production expenses, alleviate inflationary pressures, and stimulate overall economic growth.”