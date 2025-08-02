Dangote Refinery appoints David Bird new CEO

Dangote Group has named David Bird, former CEO of Oman’s Duqm refinery, as the new chief executive of its petroleum and petrochemicals division in a bid to address operational challenges and drive its next growth phase.

Bird officially assumed his role in July 2025, taking charge of Dangote’s fuels and petrochemicals business, which launched the world’s largest single-train refinery last year.

Aliko Dangote, founder of the conglomerate, remains chairman of the refining arm and CEO of the overall group, which spans sectors including cement, fertilizer, and sugar.

Bird’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage his experience at OQ8, where he oversaw the Duqm refinery’s expansion and crude diversification just before its 2023 test runs, S&P Global reported.

In written comments to Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, Bird stated his priority at Dangote would be advancing the group’s footprint beyond the Nigerian market and across the African continent. He also noted on LinkedIn that his role involves ensuring maximum output and efficiency for the refinery while positioning the group as a global refining leader.

The move comes amid setbacks at the 650,000 barrels-per-day (b/d) Lagos refinery, which has faced multiple operational hiccups and “design issues” that have hampered its ramp-up. The business has also cited an unfriendly regulatory environment as a barrier to operations.

Since commissioning in January 2024, the refinery has made a significant impact on Nigeria’s energy market by slashing gasoline imports. However, Aliko Dangote has previously condemned “rent-seeking” trade practices and low-quality fuel imports for straining the plant’s progress.

In an earlier interview with Platts, Bird promoted a strategy centered on trading performance, high plant utilization, and flexible feedstock options. His approach supports Dangote’s recent pivot to refining a broader mix of crude oils, as supplies of the Nigerian-grade crude initially intended for the plant have become limited.

Despite its global ambitions, the refinery remains bound by a naira-based deal requiring it to supply a set volume of petroleum products to the domestic market via the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, which holds a 7.2% stake in the project.

Looking ahead, Dangote Group is planning to expand the refinery’s capacity to 700,000 b/d, enhance port infrastructure, and develop overseas storage facilities in countries such as Namibia. In August, it is set to roll out its own distribution business with a fleet of 4,000 CNG-powered trucks.

Executives have also confirmed plans to list the refining arm on both the London and Lagos stock exchanges.