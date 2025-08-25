Damagum affirms PDP’s resilience, focus

Umar Damagum

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has reaffirmed the party’s resilience and focus in navigating the country’s current challenges, positioning itself as a credible alternative for Nigerians.

Damagum said this during his remarks at the PDP’s 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday in Abuja.

He emphasised that Nigerians continued to look to the PDP not just as the leading opposition party, but as the only viable platform capable of restoring hope, equity, and justice to the nation.

“The renewed confidence in the PDP is a clear reminder of the responsibility we carry.

“From one convention to another, our party has consistently demonstrated internal democracy, inclusivity, and respect for collective decision-making, values that remain our guiding principles,” Damagum said.

He also reiterated the commitment of the current National Working Committee (NWC) under his leadership to deliver a successful elective national convention that will produce strong leadership to guide the party into the 2027 general elections.

Also speaking at the meeting, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum expressed optimism that the party was steadily repositioning itself to provide Nigerians a level playing field to achieve their aspirations.

“We are working diligently to make the PDP the party of choice for Nigerians, a party known for unity and proven capacity to lead.

“In spite of internal and external challenges, we are managing the situation carefully and collectively to ensure a smooth path toward the convention.”

Mohammed confirmed that all outstanding issues relating to state congresses had been resolved through the collaborative efforts of the NWC, governors, and party elders.

“Today, all communications to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been properly signed by our NWC, and there are no lingering disputes.

“We are on track and committed to ensuring that the PDP remains strong, cohesive, and forward-looking,” he added.

He also called on party leaders to avoid actions that could cause disaffection and urged unity, particularly at the state level.

Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro, called on governors and stakeholders to build on the current peace and unity within the party as it prepared for the 2027 general election.

“We are confident that with continued unity and commitment, the PDP will be stronger and highly competitive in the upcoming elections.

“We believe in our collective strength, and we believe the PDP is on its way back,” Moro said.

On his part, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, encouraged party members to remain resolute and committed while reducing internal suspicion.

“Some of us in the House have had concerns about the party’s direction, but based on the chairman’s remarks today, we are beginning to feel reassured,” Chinda noted.

He urged members to make the necessary sacrifices and take decisions that would move the party forward for the benefit of Nigerians who continue to place their hope in the PDP. (NAN)