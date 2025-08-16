Dafinone urges unity among Urhobo ethnic group

By Paul Olayemi

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has urged the Urhobo Nation to put aside divisions and embrace unity, warning that failure to act could see the ethnic group sidelined in both Delta State and Nigeria’s wider political landscape.

Speaking at the 2nd Edition of the UPU Ighelle World Conference, themed “Igniting the Urhobo Spirit: Urhobo Youth as Custodians and Catalysts of Change,” Dafinone expressed frustration with the culture of rivalry among leaders.

“I do not want to see a situation where only one leader wants to be heard and seen,” he said. “Unless we get our acts together now—today—I strongly believe we will be lost in the Nigerian equation, and even in the Delta equation, for good.”

The Senator stressed that with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in office, the Urhobo people have a unique opportunity to benefit from political power. Drawing from President Bola Tinubu’s Èmi l’ókàn slogan, he reminded his audience:

“We have an Urhobo governor, and it is our turn. There is no shame, and there is no sense of selfishness, in an Urhobo governor developing Urhobo land more than other sections of the state.”

Dafinone described himself as a bridge-builder and “instrument of power,” pledging to open doors for Urhobo youths and entrepreneurs at the federal level. He encouraged them to approach his office with well-prepared proposals, promising support to turn ideas into opportunities.

He also called for a cultural shift among leaders, away from rivalry and unhealthy competition. Sharing a personal anecdote, Dafinone revealed that he once prayed for a young mentee to become wealthier than him.

“His being richer than me does not make me poorer. It takes nothing away from me,” he explained. “The unhealthy competition we often engage in—thinking I must be the richest, I must be the best, I must be the only leader—is defeating us. We must move as one. We must move as Urhobo. We must move as a team.”

Closing his remarks, the Senator urged Urhobo leaders and youths to adopt a spirit of collective progress, warning that anything less could jeopardize the future of the nation.