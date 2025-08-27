Cyberspace @ 30 boosts security, education sectors with new tech solutions

By Prince Osuagwu

The Cyberspace Group, a pioneering technology company, has unveiled two groundbreaking technology solutions: Erdvora and WatchGRID platforms, saying they were to compliment the company’s 30th anniversary celebration.

The anniversary which held recently in Lagos, brought together different tech industry professionals, including the Group’s founder, Dr. Jim Ovia, who reflected on the company’s remarkable transformation since its inception in 1995.

One of the new products, Erdvora, is said to be a bespoke learning management system, designed to revolutionize education in Nigeria. The platform offers a range of benefits for students, teachers, and institutions, including enhanced learning experiences and improved academic outcomes.

WatchGRID, on the other hand, is a scalable surveillance platform, tailored to meet the security needs of enterprises and institutions. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, WatchGRID is poised to become a leading solution for security-conscious organizations.

The Chairman of the Cyberspace Group, Mrs. Kay Ovia, expressed confidence in the company’s long-term prospects, saying, “We’ve made it this far; we will certainly make it to a hundred.”

Also in his goodwill message, the National President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Tony Emoekpere, commended the Cyberspace Group’s progress, saying, “Your transformation from an early digital dial-up service to a dynamic and diversified company is truly impressive.”

He predicted a greater future for the company, advising young tech businesses to borrow a leaf from the resilience that brought Cyberspace thus far as a leader in its space.

He added that the launch of Erdvora and WatchGRID platforms underscores the Cyberspace Group’s commitment to innovation and its determination to drive technological advancement in Nigeria.

He charged the company to continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s technology landscape.