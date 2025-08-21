Customs seizes contraband with DPV of N1.4 bn in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Command, has seized contraband with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,401,531,923.95, within 48 days in various parts of the state.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Godwin Otunla, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Idiroko, Ogun.

Otunla stated that the command achieved these remarkable results within a short period through intelligence-driven operations, resilience, and the unwavering commitment of its gallant officers.

He listed the items seized to include: 4,424 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 105 bags of cannabis sativa, and 105 units of used tyres.

Others include 21 bales and three sacks of used clothing, three vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce, and 6,400 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“The seizures with a DPV of N1,401,531,923.95 represent a significant economic loss to the smugglers, but a huge gain to our national economy and security.

“In addition, the command also generated a total revenue of N45,054,191:00 in July, which is higher than the N35,327,852:00 recorded in the corresponding month in 2024.

“However, this represent a commendable increase of 27.47 per cent, and this remarkable growth is a reflection of our enhanced compliance drive, improved monitoring of the border activities, and robust stakeholders engagement.” he said.

The area controller said that the illicit drug seized would be handed over to the Commander of the NDLEA, Idiroko Special Command, for further investigation and necessary action.

“The synergy with other security agencies is not only in compliance with the government directive, but also reinforces our collective determination to safeguard public health, ensure national security, and protect the future of our youths from the devastating effects of hard drugs,” Otunla said.

Vanguard News