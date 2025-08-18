Curb rising insecurity in Anambra boundary communities, Ejiofor tells Soludo

Soludo

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Social critic and lawyer, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to urgently intervene in the escalating insecurity reportedly affecting farming communities along the Ebenebe–Amansea axis, located on the Anambra–Enugu boundary.

Ejiofor, in a statement titled “Blood on Our Farmlands: Governor Soludo Must Confront Escalating Attacks,” expressed concern over increasing incidents of violence and encroachment on farmlands, which he warned could severely impact food production and the livelihoods of rural dwellers.

He urged the government and security agencies to take swift action to protect indigenous farmers, ensure the safety of residents and prevent further loss of life and property.

“The security of lives and property is the first constitutional obligation of any government. The time has come for decisive steps to protect our rural communities and safeguard our ancestral lands,” Ejiofor said.

He recalled raising earlier alarms regarding insecurity in parts of Awka North Local Government Area, lamenting that despite previous reports and appeals, the trend remained unaddressed.

Ejiofor called for the deployment of additional security personnel and intelligence-based operations in vulnerable communities, stressing the need for peaceful coexistence and restoration of confidence among farmers.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue cooperating with security agencies to bring lasting peace to the area.