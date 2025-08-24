CPC stakeholders in Sokoto decry marginalization

…. Warn APC Leadership of Possible Defection Ahead of 2027

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) has raised the alarm over what it described as systematic marginalization of its members within the All Progressives Congress (APC), warning that continued exclusion may force loyalists to seek alternative political platforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was the outcome of a high-powered Consultative Stakeholders’ Forum held on Saturday in Sokoto, which brought together CPC party executives, elders, aspirants, and grassroots mobilizers from across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Described as timely and strategic, the meeting aimed to chart a new direction for the CPC bloc, strengthen internal unity, and reaffirm its influence within the broader APC structure.

In his opening address, State CPC Chairman and former Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Gusau, said the forum was convened to address persistent grievances that threaten the future of the party in Sokoto.

Gusau reiterated CPC’s commitment to democratic values anchored on inclusiveness, peace, and people-centered governance. However, he lamented that the defunct CPC bloc, despite its numerical strength and historic contributions, continues to be sidelined in APC’s key decisions and appointments.

He recalled unfulfilled promises made to CPC members by former President Muhammadu Buhari, including ministerial and board appointments, which never materialized after the 2025 elections.

“Our members were at the forefront of mobilizing support that delivered northern votes for Buhari. Yet, we have nothing to show for our loyalty and sacrifices,” Gusau said.

The forum also addressed the growing crisis within the APC in Sokoto State, fuelled by a prolonged supremacy battle between Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and Senator Ibrahim Lamido. Stakeholders warned that internal divisions, if left unresolved, could jeopardize the party’s chances in the 2027 polls.

“The party is bleeding internally. If the CPC bloc continues to be excluded from decision-making, we may have no choice but to explore alternative political options,” Gusau warned.

Speakers at the forum criticized the APC leadership for neglecting grassroots mobilizers and undermining party unity. They stressed that the issue was not limited to appointments, but also the disregard for those who built the party from the ground up.

The forum issued a unanimous appeal to the APC national leadership, particularly National Chairman Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, to urgently intervene and address the imbalance.

“There is still time to correct the injustice, but it must be done swiftly and sincerely,” the stakeholders declared.

Beyond internal party politics, the CPC forum also discussed broader regional concerns, including insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and lack of effective governance. Participants lamented the rising wave of banditry and kidnappings that continue to threaten lives and stall development in Sokoto and across northern Nigeria.

They called for a non-partisan, collaborative approach to tackling insecurity—bringing together federal and state governments, security agencies, traditional leaders, and communities in search of lasting solutions.

The forum resolved to ramp up grassroots mobilization, engage with disenchanted members, and present credible candidates with proven integrity in upcoming elections.

Stakeholders reaffirmed their resolve to remain the conscience of the party and the people, pledging to defend justice, equity, and accountability. They warned that Sokoto must not be left behind in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“We will not be silenced or sidelined,” they concluded. “The CPC remains a vital voice in Sokoto’s political future.”