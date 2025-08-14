Council Poll: APC vows to capture all 23 LGAs in Rivers

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The National Vice Chairman, South-South, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom, has expressed confidence that the party will win all 23 local government areas in the August 30 elections in Rivers State.

Giadom, represented by former Senator Magnus Abe, spoke at the APC campaign flag-off for the council polls, held at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, on Thursday. He urged the party’s candidates to be good ambassadors and replicate President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” at the grassroots.

“The APC in Rivers State is united, strong, and ready to deliver the dividends of democracy,” Giadom said, commending the state chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, for uniting the party and conducting a flawless primary election that produced the candidates.

Okocha, who presented party flags to candidates in the 23 LGAs and their female running mates, said the APC is participating in the forthcoming elections because the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) had followed due process, unlike previous polls the party boycotted.

“Our primaries were seamless because we are an organised political party. On August 30, we will contest and win in the 23 LGAs and 319 wards of Rivers State,” Okocha declared.

He commended Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for fostering political unity in the state and expressed optimism about President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Okocha assured that the elections would be peaceful, describing the PDP, which launched its campaign on Wednesday, as “brothers” and urging APC candidates to campaign without violence.

“Go and campaign. Become fishers of men. We have taken this party out of the doldrums; now we are taking the lead. Let us maintain that level and standard,” he told the candidates.