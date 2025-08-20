Cornerstone Insurance launches AI-powered assistant

L–R: Cordelia Ekeocha, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications; Jafar Elamah, Head, Digitisation and Projects; Esther Akunyi, E-Business Analyst; and Oluwarotimi Adediji, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, at the recently held Cornerstone Insurance Plc Media Parley in Lagos.

By Rosemary Iwunze

Cornerstone Insurance Plc said that its newly launched AI-powered virtual assistant called Cici will help customers make smarter decisions.

Speaking at the media parley held in its head office in Victoria island, Deputy Chief Technology Officer of Cornerstone, Mr. Oluwarotimi Adediji, explained that the new digital assistant “Cici” was designed to enhance customer engagement, provide instant responses to questions on insurance and improve the overall service experience for clients.

According to him , Cici is built on a generative Artificial Intelligence with advanced natural language. The application of Cici will help the company to achieve speed, accuracy, affordability, and customer satisfaction.

He said that Cici is capable of answering customer questions about insurance products, buy Insurance, assist with claims guidance, provide policy details and premium information, and offer 24/7 customer interaction.

He submitted that interaction with Cici – the AI Virtual Assistant Platform can be done via WhatsApp on 0808 513 9857

Also speaking, Head, Digitisation and Projects, Mr. Jafar Elamah, said “Cici provides context-aware and conversational intelligence; real-time policy lookup, claims assistance, and fraud detection; continuous learning from user interactions; integration with internal systems, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) etc and multilingual and omnichannel support.

“For complex queries, it gives you human-like interaction. You can interact with Cici like you are talking to someone on your WhatsApp or on your mobile phone. Cici is available any day, anytime, anywhere through the internet.

“Cici brings a lot of benefits for the company including improved customer experience – delivers fast, accurate, and personalized answers to policyholders and prospects; operational efficiency – reduces call center load and improves first-contact resolution rates; scalability – easily expands to cover new products, services, or regulatory updates; Compliance & Control – exclusive mode ensures responses are based only on verified content; cost optimization – automates repetitive queries, reducing support costs and agent workload to make insurance more accessible, responsive, and customer-focused.

Stephen Alangbo, Managing Director/CEO, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, said “The evolution of our chatbot from a static knowledge base to a Generative AI-powered solution reflects our commitment to redefining customer engagement in the insurance industry. With Cici, we have moved beyond pre-set answers to deliver intelligent, context-aware conversations that are fast, accurate, and personalised. This transformation not only enhances the customer experience but also improves operational efficiency, scalability, and compliance. At Cornerstone Insurance Plc, we see technology like Cici as a vital partner in making insurance simpler, smarter, and more accessible for everyone.”