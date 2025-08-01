ContentGram Studios premieres ‘Tade Knows Too Much’

By Benjamin Njoku

ContentGram Studios Africa is set to premiere its latest series, ‘Tade Knows Too Much’ (TKTM), a wildly original sitcom created and produced by Seun Arowojolu. The show blends the rhythm of city life with razor-sharp humor, everyday chaos, and relatable characters.

Speaking about the TV show which premieres on Monday, August 4, on Wazobia Max TV’s CG Central prime-time slot, Arowojolu said that TKTM will be bringing with it a fresh wave of comedy, chaos, and candid storytelling.

“‘Tade Knows Too Much’ is anything but your average sitcom. With its razor-sharp wit and relatable characters, the show weaves together the rhythms of Nigerian city life with laugh-out-loud moments and warm doses of realness”, Arowojolu said.

TKTM follows Tade Odeleye, a self-proclaimed genius and resident’s “problem solver” whose unsolicited advice often does more harm than good. Whether he’s offering complicated solutions to simple issues or butting into matters of love, rent, or malfunctioning light bulbs, Tade’s antics are in equal parts, frustrating and hilarious.

The series is set in a bustling shared apartment complex in urban Nigeria and features a talented ensemble cast, including Jude Dubem, Judith Ihem, Arit Immaculate Sam, and Kingsley Bewi.

TKTM promises to bring a fresh wave of comedy, chaos, and candid storytelling to audiences.

The show’s characters are designed to be relatable and endearing, making it easy for viewers to connect with them. It also celebrates the beauty and messiness of everyday life through laughter, heart, and characters that feel like home. With its unique blend of humor and heart, TKTM is sure to captivate audiences and leave them eagerly anticipating the next episode. The show marks a significant addition to ContentGram Studios Africa’s growing catalogue of original African content tailored for both local and international audiences.