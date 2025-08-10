Comrade President Brown Ogbeifun at 70: A Tribute

By Comrade Peter Esele

I joined the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) in 1999, by virtue of working in the oil industry. It was during the heated politics of selecting a successor to Comrade Shina Luwoye as PENGASSAN President that my path crossed with the man we celebrate today—Comrade Brown Ogbeifun.

Our bloc was pivotal in determining who would emerge victorious. While he wrote and spoke passionately about his vision, campaign managers from opposing camps approached me with a dismissive question:

“How can a nurse be oil workers’ President?”

I was stunned. That remark prompted me to dig deeper into his background. What I found was a man whose love and commitment to the union had already been proven through his work at NNPC.

When he eventually emerged as our leader, his nursing background became a strength. A nurse is trained to be patient, compassionate, and empathetic—qualities Comrade Brown embodied fully. Yet behind that gentle demeanor was a steely resolve to do what was right and the courage to fight for what was best for the union.

I witnessed this firsthand during the National Executive Council meetings he presided over between 2003 and 2005. He often concluded with the phrase:

“May PENGASSAN never end in my time.”

I once challenged him on that. “Comrade President, whose time should it end?” I asked.

He smiled and tried to explain, but I wasn’t satisfied. “Someday, you’ll understand,” he said.

He was right. In 2006, when I became President myself, I found myself repeating the same words. Only a President truly understands what a President knows.

There’s an unwritten rule: a past President remains at the service of the new leader. Whatever is discussed, even if you disagree, must never be disclosed to the rank and file. I remember vividly his support during a planned nationwide strike. Though he was now in management at NNPC, he remained loyal to the cause.

During a phone call, I expressed my disagreement with the idea of shutting down the country over an issue affecting a powerful branch.

“What do you want me to do, my President?” he asked.

“Please activate your contacts and network at all levels,” I replied.

Later that evening, at precisely 8:45 PM, I saw a missed call from him. When I called back, he said humbly:

“My President, please take your phone off silent mode and expect a call from the Villa.”

I did as instructed.

Deep in sleep, I was jolted awake by my ringtone.

“Hold on for the C-in-C,” the voice said.

Still groggy, the next voice I heard was that of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. I stood up from bed, nodding in reverence as if he were right in front of me.

I laughed at myself afterward. The call came at 3:15 AM. The first voice was Andy Uba. The entire issue was resolved over the phone. The branch got what it wanted, and peace was restored.

When I asked to speak to Comrade Brown Ogbeifun, I was told he had left.

He didn’t have to do it—but he did anyway. He epitomizes the saying:

“All for one, one for all.”

Lest we forget, our celebrant was once a goalkeeper for the NNPC Football Club, playing alongside legends like Sunday Eboigbe, Austin Popo, and Edema Fuludu. Back then, football teams like NNPC, NNB, Enugu Rangers, Raccah Rovers, and Bendel Insurance lit up the airwaves—long before the EPL took over.

Brown Ogbeifun is a family man, a holder of a Master’s degree in Public Health, an ex-footballer, a former PENGASSAN President, and above all, a friend, mentor, and comrade for peace.

At 70, he remains youthful in spirit, embodying the words of Harold Klemp: “The point is to live life with a loving, grateful heart.”

Happy 70th, Comrade President. You are deeply cherished.

* Esele, a former President PENGASSAN, writes from Abuja.