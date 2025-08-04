Communal Safety: Lagos seals nightclub over persistent traffic violations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has sealed Vaniti Club House on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, over repeated violations of the state’s traffic regulations.

The enforcement action, led by LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki, was carried out by the agency’s Rescue and Compliance Unit, following what authorities described as the club’s “habitual and deliberate infringement” of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

The club was accused of facilitating illegal roadside parking and encroaching upon public highways, actions which have severely disrupted vehicular movement and endangered public safety.

Bakare-Oki stated, “Despite extensive sensitization efforts—including public enlightenment campaigns, stakeholder engagements, and multiple warnings—the management of Vaniti Club House has continued to violate traffic laws and undermine the operational integrity of the state’s traffic system.”

He added that the sealing of the club is indefinite and will remain in place until its management fully complies with all existing traffic laws and regulations.

This move comes on the heels of a public warning issued by LASTMA at the weekend, cautioning owners and operators of event centres, nightclubs, and lounges to stop obstructing traffic or face severe consequences.

Citing the Transport Sector Reform Law, Bakare-Oki emphasized that any obstruction to free movement or activities that jeopardize the safety of road users are considered serious offences under Lagos law and attract strict penalties.

“This enforcement action is not a one-off. It marks the beginning of a broader and sustained compliance campaign,” he said, noting that the agency is monitoring other nightlife venues and recreational facilities, especially those located in high-traffic areas like Victoria Island.

The state government reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy toward individuals, organizations, or businesses that compromise public order and road safety. LASTMA urged Lagos residents to report traffic-obstructing venues via its toll-free hotline: 0800-00-LASMA (080000527862).

Bakare-Oki concluded, “The Lagos State Government is committed to fostering a safe, disciplined, and efficiently regulated traffic environment as part of its vision for a world-class, livable urban landscape.”

He also reiterated LASTMA’s collaboration with security agencies and regulatory bodies to sustain the enforcement drive across the state, regardless of social or commercial influence.