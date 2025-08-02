Command schools will be Nigeria’s best – Army

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to raising the standard of education within its Command Secondary Schools as the best in the country.

Maj. Gen. Obinna Onubogu, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army, gave the assurance on Saturday at the 13th valedictory service of the graduating class of 2025 at Command Day Secondary School, Akure.

Onubogu was represented by Col. Kyari Baba Kura, Garrison Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade.

He said that the Nigerian Army, under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, was focused on transforming command schools into the best in Nigeria.

“We are driven by a renewed vision of academic excellence, leadership training, and national development.

“This is more than a graduation. It is a statement of intent. Command Schools will not only compete—they will lead nationally in character, discipline, and academic output,” Onubogu said.

The GOC praised the consistent, high performance of the students in external examinations such as WAEC, NECO, and JAMB, calling it a sign of strong foundations and great promise.

He noted that beyond academics, the Nigerian Army was intentionally instilling values such as loyalty, service, and integrity in students.

“So, it is in line with our larger mission of raising a generation of competent and morally upright leaders.

“As you leave this school, remember—the future begins now. The values taught here—discipline, resilience, and excellence—must continue to guide you,” he said.

Onubogu also acknowledged the sacrifices of parents and guardians, describing their investment as critical to the growth and success of the students.

The GOC commended the commandant and staff of the school for their dedication and alignment with the Army’s educational vision.

According to him, infrastructural support and capacity-building efforts will continue in order to ensure command schools remain among the top educational institutions in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army is resolved to defend the sovereignty of the country because peace and security remain key enablers of the dreams and aspirations of young Nigerians.

“You are not just the leaders of tomorrow. You are the leaders of today. Let the world feel the impact of a Command education,” he said.

Also, Lt. Col. Shamsudeen Zailani, the school’s commandant, lauded the dedication of parents, teachers, and staff and called on the graduating students to uphold the image and legacy of the school.

“Be ambassadors of Command Day Secondary School, Akure, anywhere you go,” he told the students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured cultural displays, musical presentations, and tributes to teachers and students. (NAN)