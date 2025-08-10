COAS reaffirms commitment to building future-ready Nigerian army through education

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has restated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to building a well-educated, professionally competent, and future-ready army through strategic investment in education.

Oluyede disclosed this during the 67th Passing out Parade of the Nigeria Military School (NMS) in Zaria on Saturday.

The COAS, who was the Reviewing Officer and Special Guest of Honour at the passing out parade, was represented by Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna.

He said: “In the Nigerian Army, we are sponsoring soldiers to further their studies in reputable civilian universities and colleges across the country, and ex-NMS boys are among the most outstanding beneficiaries of this scheme.

“The scheme reflects our commitment to building a well-educated, professionally competent, and future-ready Nigerian Army.

“I urge you, the passing out Boys, to be grateful for this unique privilege by committing yourselves to excellence and selfless service,’’ he said.

He noted that the passing out parade was to formally welcome the passing out boys into the family of the Nigerian Army, to which they had voluntarily signed up to continue serving their fatherland.

Oluyede noted that there were welfare packages and a few challenges awaiting them, adding that the challenges were just a matter of perseverance, given the necessary requirements as junior leaders in the army.

The army boss said there was a window of opportunity for the passing out boys who intend to pursue a career in the military to get admission into the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).

However, the COAS further explained that the criteria for admission into the NDA were clearly outlined, stressing that these criteria were applicable to all Nigerians.

Oluyede added that the passing out boys were encouraged to apply because they had a better advantage due to the preliminary military training and orientation they had obtained at the NMS.

He, therefore, urged the passing out boys to take full advantage of the various welfare schemes and career development initiatives available in the Nigerian Army as they progress in their respective careers.

“As your Chief of Army Staff, my Command Philosophy is anchored on Readiness, Operational Effectiveness, Sound Administration, and Cooperation with Stakeholders.

“Central to this philosophy is the ‘Soldier First’ concept, which places the welfare and morale of the other ranks at the core of every decision we take,’’ Oluyede said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim, traditional and religious leaders, among other important dignitaries.

