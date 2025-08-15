Civil Service to be fully digitized by December — FG

Head of Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack

By Nnasom David

The Federal Government has declared that Nigeria’s civil service will be completely digitalized by the end of this year.

This the Federal Government promised faster, more transparent, and citizen-friendly service delivery.

Speaking at the OHCSF Stakeholders & Citizens Engagement Forum held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Rotunda Hall in Abuja, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, said the government is “rapidly digitalising our operations to create a smarter and more transparent government.”

She disclosed that over 34,100 federal civil servants now have official GovMail email addresses, enabling “more secure and efficient communication across government.”

According to Mrs. Walson-Jack, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) is migrating its records and services to the 1-GOV cloud platform powered by Galaxy Backbone as part of the Nigeria First Initiative in IT.

“This platform provides a secure, cost-effective, and integrated solution that preserves our national data sovereignty and enables different government systems to interoperate seamlessly,” she explained.

She added: “In line with our goal, we are on track to achieve full digitalisation of core processes by 31st December 2025.”

Mrs. Walson-Jack highlighted the benefits for citizens, saying, “It means faster service delivery, fewer lost files, more transparency, and eventually the ability to access more government services online with ease.”

The civil service has also introduced several digital tools, including the Online Compendium of Civil Service Circulars, the Service-Wise GPT, an AI-powered help platform for public servants, and electronic newsletters, all accessible via the OHCSF website.

“The future of service delivery is undoubtedly digital, and we are determined to lead that future together,” she concluded.