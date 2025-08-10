Cholera: Death toll rises to 16 in Niger, 150 positive cases recorded

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Death toll of those infected by cholera epidemic has risen to 16 persons in Niger State.

Two weeks ago during the initial breakout,13 persons were recorded dead.

Besides the loss of lives,150 positive cases were also recorded.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) confirmed the development when the Chief of Kaduna Field Office, UNICEF, Dr. Gerida Birukila, led a team to pay an advocacy visit on the Emir of Minna in his palace.

She told the Emir that,”at the initial breakout, a total of 13 deaths were recorded but three more have been recorded jacking the death toll to16 since the cholera outbreak with 451 persons isolated and those confirmed positive through rapid diagnostic testing are 150″.

Those confirmed positive, according to her, were however treated and discharged.

Birukila also disclosed that they updated the Emir on the support the body is providing and the collaboration between UNICEF and government towards containing the outbreak and to prevent further spread, adding that other issues highlighted during the visit included polio and measles diseases as well as the low rate of exclusive breastfeeding in the state.

”We advocated for his support in person and the support of the traditional institution over the ongoing health and Public health interventions that we have been supporting in Niger,” she stated.

“We also advocated for his support towards the introduction of the measles and rubella vaccines which is coming up in October this year and we made it clear that these diseases could be eradicated with the collaboration of government and the traditional institutions.”

In his response, the Emir, Alhaji Farouq Bahago, assured the UNICEF of the Emirate’s support and prayed that Allah would enable them achieve the aim of eradicating the diseases in the state.

The UNICEF Chief Officer was represented by Health Specialist, Dr. Ahmed Tsofo.