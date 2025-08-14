China’s anniversaries: From peace to unity

By ADETORO BANWO

The 80th anniversary of China and the international community’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression highlight the fundamental principles that shape China’s foreign policy. China consistently upholds peaceful coexistence, respect for national sovereignty, and non-interference in other nations’ affairs as core elements, which the international community should actively safeguard and uphold.

The 14-year war against Japanese aggression demonstrates how the Chinese nation united against a common enemy. The Communist Party of China mobilised its people and all resources to protect the nation’s sovereignty and defend its territory from foreign interference. The Chinese people’s spirit and endurance faced extreme challenges, yet, under the Communist Party of China’s leadership, they resisted, fought, and challenged Japan’s aggression, ultimately protecting their motherland.

The tactical elements of the Chinese leadership, including their offensive strategies, warfare, and campaign approaches in Shanxi and Southern China, showcase the resilience the Chinese people exhibited against the Japanese. We must never forget the colossal death toll of over 30 million people from this act of aggression, a huge threat to humanity. Modern times must remember the labour and efforts of the people, heroes, and martyrs because their sacrifices guaranteed the existence of China today. As President Xi Jinping once stated: “We should honour our heroes; a nation of hope cannot be without heroes.”

The international community must continue to act swiftly against all nations that exhibit aggression, invasion or attack toward another country. China’s victory represents a global victory, and the international community must never undermine the quest for peace. Universal peace is a fundamental concept all nations must strive to uphold. A threat to one nation’s sovereignty threatens the collective peace of all nations. We must never take peace for granted; we must always seek it. Only through constant pursuit can we guarantee humanity’s sustenance and existence. President Xi Jinping always argues and reaffirms the United Nations’ role in maintaining global peace and stability by upholding every country’s sovereignty. The international community’s peace efforts to end Japan’s harsh hostilities protected China’s sovereign rights over its territories.

China’s protection of its sovereign rights and territories leads us to another significant anniversary this year: its continued promotion of the One-China Principle through the Anti-Secession Law. The National People’s Congress, NPC, enacted this law in 2005 to guarantee Taiwan’s peaceful national reunification with its motherland. China’s peace efforts in maintaining peace and safeguarding its national and territorial integrity demonstrate its position as a responsible global leader and actor. This law clearly states that only one China exists in the world, and that mainland China and Taiwan are one China. It further states that no division can occur in China’s territorial integrity. The Chinese people and Taiwan patriots have an obligation to maintain national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the motherland. Some excerpts from the law are as follows: Article 3 of the law states that foreign elements should not interfere with the Taiwan issue, defining it as a purely internal affair for China. Article 6 proposes promoting cross-strait relations through exchanges in education, science and technology, culture, sports, health, and other areas. Article 7 argues for a peaceful resolution of cross-strait relations through dialogues and consultations to end all forms of hostility, determine Taiwan’s political status, and Taiwan’s international space. This law collaborates with many international declarations, such as the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation, U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758, and the 1972 joint communique of the United States concerning the issue of Taiwan. They all clearly state that only one China exists and that Taiwan is a part of China. They also call for a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue with the motherland.

China’s global efforts as an arbiter of peace and unity are undeniable. In Africa, China actively safeguards peace, helping the continent address terrorism, counter-terrorism, and regional conflicts. At the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, FOCAC, 2024 meeting, China launched the Partnership Action for Common Security, pledging RMB 1 billion yuan for Africa’s military assistance. China also supports African peacekeeping operations through the United Nations Mission, helping this international body secure peace through its actions in nations like Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. As a member of the UN Security Council, China also uses its veto power to dissuade countries from interfering with the sovereignty of many African nations. China also established the UN Peace and Development Trust Fund for numerous projects to train and guarantee peace in Africa. This project disbursed over $11 million for various training initiatives across Africa. Africa’s security dilemma and deficit have been a major concern for China, and it has assiduously worked to ensure the continent’s safety. China cooperates with many multilateral organisations to secure peace in Africa, including the United Nations and the African Union.

At the 70th Anniversary of the United Nations, President Xi Jinping urged the international community to continue seeking peace and development. He posits that China, having battled militarism, imperialism, and fascism in the past, possesses a unique insight into the value of peace in our world today. He further urges humanity to learn lessons from history and avoid past calamities. The horrors of the World Anti-Fascist War of World War II represented the most destructive conflict in human history. President Xi further noted that history teaches us to preserve peace with great care, like air and sunshine, because the world cannot live without it.

President Xi Jinping has also stated that peace and development cannot be separated. He contends that peace cannot thrive on barren land, nor can development be achieved amidst the flames of war. His major thrust has been to envision a better future for mankind through common development and collaboration, as enshrined in the Global Development Initiative.

These Chinese anniversaries bring forth a call for unity in peace and development. They reiterate the need to end world hostilities, aggression, conflicts, wars, terrorism, and counter-terrorism. They guard against powerful nations interfering with weaker ones and stress respect for nations’ sovereign and territorial rights. Once again, they remind us of history’s tales that we must not forget, memories that we must engrave to appreciate our country’s leadership, heroes, martyrs, and the people who made enormous sacrifices as an exemplar of their nationalistic spirit.

*Dr. Banwo is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Lagos.