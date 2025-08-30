China calls for global unity, marks 80th WWII anniversary

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

China has urged the international community to remain united in safeguarding global peace, as the country marked the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, said this during his remarks at a film screening on Friday in Abuja.

The movie, Dead to Rights, is inspired by the tragic Nanjing Massacre of 1937.

He recalled the heavy losses suffered by his country during World War II.

Yu noted that China’s resistance lasted 14 years, with more than 35 million military and civilian casualties and direct economic losses of over 600 billion US dollars.

The envoy stressed that the commemoration was a reminder of the need to protect the gains of history and strengthen cooperation under the United Nations.

He said, “In 1931, driven by militarism, Japan launched a brutal war of aggression against China. Then, on December 13, 1937, after capturing the city of Nanjing, Japanese invaders carried out a horrific massacre that lasted six weeks. More than 300,000 Chinese civilians and soldiers were killed—a tragedy now known as the Nanjing Massacre.

“At a staggering cost of more than 35 million military and civilian casualties and direct economic losses exceeding 600 billion US dollars, we dealt a powerful blow to Japanese fascism, crippled Japan’s ambition to expand further, and made historic contributions to restoring world peace and order.

“Today, we gather to commemorate this great victory—to honor history, pay tribute to the fallen, cherish peace, and build a brighter future together. Let history be our guide. Let us preserve, with unwavering resolve, the hard-won outcomes of World War II,” Yu stated.

He emphasized the role of China and Nigeria as strong partners in defending peace and promoting fairness in the international system.

He said, “China and Nigeria are both major developing countries and emerging market economies, as well as leading voices within the ‘Global South.’ We serve as vital forces in safeguarding the outcomes of World War II and upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

“It is therefore essential that we work together to fully implement the important consensus reached by our heads of state, promote a correct historical view of WWII, and elevate the China-Nigeria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights,” the Ambassador added.