China: A bridge for exchanges between civilizations over eighty years

By Yi Fan

As the United Nations marks its 80th anniversary, its founding principle enshrined in the U.N. Charter remains as vital as ever: to achieve international cooperation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural, or humanitarian character, and in promoting and encouraging respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion. In an era of rising zero-sum rivalries and cultural divides, China has emerged as a unifying force, championing dialogue among civilizations and advancing a community with a shared future for humanity. Through a mix of ancient wisdom and modern initiatives, China bridges East and West, demonstrating that mutual understanding, not confrontation, paves the path forward.

Harmony without Uniformity: China’s Philosophy of Exchange

China’s commitment to civilizational dialogue traces back centuries. The Han Dynasty’s Silk Road, pioneered by envoy Zhang Qian, turned windswept deserts into thriving arteries for exchanging goods and ideas. Centuries later, Chinese explorer and navigator Zheng He’s treasure fleets carried porcelain and tea to distant shores, embodying a philosophy of exchange, not conquest.

Today, as cultural tensions rise globally, China’s Confucian ideal of harmony without uniformity offers a timely antidote to the “clash of civilizations” narrative. The Global Civilization Initiative underscores this vision, rejecting cultural hierarchy in favor of mutual learning. By advocating equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness—alongside the common values of humanity, namely, peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom—China offers a timeless framework for coexistence among civilizations.

Guardians of Shared Memory: Preserving Humanity’s Legacy

Civilizations thrive when their shared history is preserved. As custodians of humanity’s collective memory, World Heritage sites serve as bridges between past and future, a mission China has embraced through global collaboration.

Take the Mogao Caves, a Silk Road treasure housing 45,000 square meters of Buddhist murals and 2,000 sculptures. Facing irreversible decay, China and the U.K. led a coalition of 35 international institutions to digitize the caves, enabling scholars from Dunhuang to London to study and restore them.

This spirit of cooperation extends through China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In Cambodia, Chinese archaeologists spent three decades restoring Angkor Wat, setting a “gold standard” for heritage cooperation. In Uzbekistan, Chinese and local artisans revived Khiva’s blue-tiled Ark Citadel, rekindling Silk Road bonds. When the Notre-Dame Cathedral burned in 2019, Chinese timber specialists shared restoration techniques with French counterparts, turning tragedy into solidarity. Such efforts culminated in China’s 2024 proposal for the U.N.’s first “International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations”, adopted unanimously by all 193 member states as a resounding rejection of cultural containment.

Weaving Tomorrow’s Tapestry: Youth as Builders of Understanding

The future of inter-civilization dialogue lies with the young. Youth engagement is central to China’s vision for sustainable cultural exchange.

The China-U.S. “50,000 Strong” initiative, which aims to bring 50,000 American students to China, exemplifies this. Sarah, a once-skeptical Californian high-school student, became fascinated with Peking Opera’s fusion of martial arts, poetry, and music. “Shakespeare meets Marvel,” she raved. Despite political tensions, such exchanges remain transformative, proving that people-to-people ties go beyond geopolitics.

Sports and arts are universal languages that transcend division. As the world’s only Dual Olympic City, Beijing showcased this in 2022 when Russian and Ukrainian athletes embraced, reminding the world that human bonds outlast conflict.

Even digital spaces foster connection. On Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform, the hashtag #ChinaUSFamilyExchange has millions of views, featuring heartwarming meetups between American “TikTok refugees” and Chinese netizens. Algorithms may divide but humanity’s desire for connection prevails.

Over the past eight decades, China has proven that heritage preservation, institutional innovation and youth engagement can build resilient bridges among civilizations. Within the U.N. framework, China continues to forge connections, guiding humanity toward shared prosperity. As a young visitor wrote in the Mogao Caves guestbook: “The future isn’t a single thread—it’s a tapestry.” China’s mission remains clear: ensuring every culture finds its place in humanity’s collective masterpiece.

(Yi Fan is a Beijing-based political commentator.)