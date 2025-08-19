Chieftaincy: Alaafin’s ultimatum an empty threat – Ooni’s aide

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The spokesperson for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Mr Moses Olafare, has dismissed the 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, describing it as “an empty threat from a dead empire”.

This followed Oba Owoade’s threat that the Ooni should withdraw the Oluomo of Yorubaland conferred on a business mogul within 48 hours.

Reacting to the threat on his social media page, which was monitored by Vanguard on Tuesday, Olafare described those that issued the threat as “jokers”.

He said the Ooni is busy creating jobs for the teeming youths of the region while some persons are fighting a supremacy battle through an expired empire.

He adds, “Ooni is busy setting up businesses and creating jobs for youths across Yorubaland; they are busy fighting supremacy that doesn’t exist. Dead Empire!

“Their 48-hour ultimatum will soon lapse. We are waiting. Dead Empire!!! Ooni plans for the groundbreaking and launch of Ojaja Smart City, Ibadan, the biggest in Africa; someone is somewhere busy issuing 48-hour empty threats.

“Where does this king (Ooni) have time for supremacy hullabaloo? Issuing a 48-hour ultimatum over a chieftaincy title that doesn’t even exist!!!