Chaos in The Ring: Adamu, Amir Khan promise historic boxing night to Nigeria

By Jacob Ajom

The world will be watching as world-class boxing brings the spotlight to Nigeria for the very first time, as Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, in partnership with AK Promotions, has announced a major fight night to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, to be broadcast globally.

The historic moment is billed for Wednesday, October 1 to coincide with Nigeria’s independence. It will be a defining moment for African boxing showcased to the world.

The event will showcase leading international icons alongside local talent to exhibit the pride and potential of Nigeria on the global stage with the support of the National Sports Commission of Nigeria.

Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, who is the CEO of Balmoral Group Promotions, said: “This historic fight night on Nigerian Independence Day marks a monumental moment for African boxing. We are proud to partner with AK Promotions to showcase Nigeria’s immense talent and passion to the world, celebrating our heritage and potential on a global stage.”

Former World Champion, and CEO of AK Promotions Amir Khan said: “I’m thrilled to bring world-class boxing and the world’s eyes onto Nigeria for the first time. This event is about more than just fights – it’s about inspiring a new generation and showcasing the heart and skill of Nigerian boxers alongside international stars.”

Cruiserweight contender Brandon Glanton (20-3, 17 KOs) fresh off the back of his toe-to-toe war with former World Champion Chris Billam-Smith said: “I’m coming to Lagos to settle the score with Rocky Fielding. Our styles guarantee fireworks, and I’m ready to prove I belong at the top of the cruiserweight division.”

Rocky returns to the ring after a 3-year hiatus, knowing a win over top-rated contender Glanton would put him straight in the mix at the top of the thriving Cruiserweight division to achieve his goal of becoming World Champion. After battling with the best at Super Middleweight including Canelo Alvarez, Callum Smith, and John Ryder – the towering 6’1” Fielding believes the extra-weight at Cruiserweight will help fuel him to future World Title success.

Cruiserweight Challenger, Rocky Fielding, said: “After three years out, I’m back with a fire to claim my place at the top. Beating Glanton in Lagos will show everyone I’m ready for a world title shot. The cruiserweight division is wide open, and I’m coming for it all.”

In the co-main event, African legend and former IBF World Champion Richard Commey (30-5-1, 27 KOs) who has fought legends including Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez, will look to return to winning ways with the weight of Africa on his shoulders as he faces a tough and hungry challenger in Ray Seitzhanov (13-1, 9 KOs) who will see this as his opportunity to announce himself on the world stage.