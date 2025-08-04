Chams HoldCo targets N7.65 bn in hybrid offer to drive expansion

By Peter Egwuatu

Chams Holding Company Plc, has finalised plans to raise N7.65 billion through a combination of a Rights Issue to existing shareholders and a Private Placement Offer to strengthen the company’s financial position, support long-term growth, and deliver greater value to stakeholders.

The signing ceremony for the hybrid offer was held at the company’s headquarters in Lagos over the weekend. Both components of the offer had previously received unanimous approval from shareholders at the last Annual General Meeting.

Under the Rights Issue, 2,348,030,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each will be offered to existing shareholders at N1.70 per share, on the basis of 1 new share for every 2 held as of June 16, 2025.

The Rights Issue will open on Friday, August 8, 2025, and close on Friday, September 12, 2025 while the Private Placement will open on Monday, September 1, 2025, and also close on Friday, September 12, 2025.

L-R: Managing Director, APT Securities and Funds Limited, Kasimu Kurfi; Group Chief Financial Officer, Charms HoldCo PLC, Adeoye Onaderu; Group Executive Director, Dr Femi Oyenuga; Group Managing Director, Mayowa Olaniyan, Group Chairman, Sir Demola Aladekomo; Company Secretary, Oluwaseun Osuji; Non-Executive. Director, Dumebi Obodo; Non-Executive Director, Alh. Yusufu Modibbo; Executive Director, Cowry Asset Limited, Charles Sanni, and Director, Capital Express, Pius Nkemka during the Signing Ceremony of Chams HoldCos’ offer of Rights and Private Placement in Lagos at weekend.

Speaking at the event, Group Chairman, Sir Demola Aladekomo, emphasized that the capital raise is central to Chams HoldCo’s ongoing strategic transformation saying: “ This offer, comprising a Rights Issue and Private Placement, is structured not just for capital infusion, but for long-term investor confidence.

“ This capital raise supports the execution of a strategic transformation programme, enabling us to scale innovation, deepen our deepen our regional presence, and diversify revenue sources in a manner that is both profitable and defensible.

Group Managing Director, Mayowa Olaniyan, provided further insights, stating: “ Funds from these offerings will be utilised to enhance our capital adequacy, reduce leverage and improve liquidity. The funds will boost our EMV and biometric card production to establish Chama as a leader among Africa’s certified card manufacturers, enable us to expand our digital identity, verification, and secure payment solutions into West and Central Africa “.

Charles Sanni, Executive Director at Cowry Asset Management, the Lead Issuing House, commended Chams’ leadership for its vision and commitment.