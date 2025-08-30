Challenges and solutions vary, by Funmi Komolafe

Let’s give praises to the LORD that has kept us till today, the last day in the month a new beginning. We give God all the Glory.

The ember months will usher in testimonies in Jesus name.

God has kept us alive to serve and worship HIM. It is also an assurance that irrespective of what we may be passing through, we shall testify to the goodness of the LORD.

Brethren, the month of August has come to an end but it is also your season of a new beginning.

Lamentations 3 vs. 24-26 ( KJV) gives us hope that while we live, we shall overcome as long as we walk with the LORD.

“ The LORD is my portion, saith my soul; therefore I will hope in him.

The LORD is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him.

It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait for the salvation of the LORD”.

Beloved, challenges creep into our lives either because of some mistakes we have made in life or afflictions placed on us by enemies including household enemies.

While we can repent and genuinely ask the LORD for forgiveness and stay away from sins, challenges imposed on us by enemies are more difficult to deal with.

Why? The answer is simple. You are not in control of the forces of darkness behind such challenges.

It is even worse, if they are the handwork of household enemies because; they know you inside and out.

The assumption that all relations wish you well is a grave mistake. If in doubt, refer to the story of Joseph. His dreams and the reaction of his brothers and that of his father, should teach us lessons.

Genesis 37 vs. 10 ( NIV) “ When he ( Joseph) told his father as well as his brothers, his father rebuked him and said, What is this dream you had? Will your mother and I and your brothers actually come and bow down to the ground before you?”

Genesis 37 vs.19& 20 ( NLT) “ Here comes the dreamer” they said .

Come on, let’s kill him and throw him into one of these cisterns. We can tell our father, ‘ A wild animal has eaten him’. Then we’ll see what becomes of his dreams!”.

Brethren, this must make you appreciate the point I am making. While Joseph’s father only queried his dreams, his brothers took actions to stop the dream.

In the same way, some enemies pretending to the friends commonly called

“Unfriendly friends” apologies to Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye of R.C.C.G have taken steps to sow evil seeds in the life of another person.

Some people that we call friends also do such.

May God open our eyes to see through our friends and fight our battles for us.

Beloved, envy is one of the major causes of afflictions imposed by unfriendly friends. When it is deep, the one that envies another person may take a step further by working with the forces of darkness to place challenges in the life of another person.

Or how do you explain that a woman waiting on the LORD had a dream in which God revealed to her that she would have a set of twins.

She told her sister- in-law, who told her that twins are not allowed in their family.

She said, “ The elephant gives birth to one” but the waiting woman replied her that God has given her twins and she would have it.

I’ll return to this later.

About a week ago, I read the story of a 50-year-old woman that gave birth to a set of twins after years of waiting.

In the interview with a national newspaper, she was quoted as saying that people should not attribute delay in child bearing to spiritual challenges although she gave thanks to God for giving her babies.

Brethren, when I read it I laughed because she failed to realize that challenges vary from one person to another and so do the solutions vary.

Hosea 4 vs. 6( KJV): My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children”.

May the LORD open our eyes and guide us to addresses the challenges that confront us in life.

Brethren, how do you explain that the same doctor that treats a woman using IVF records failure for one person three times but succeeds with another patient just once?

Our LORD Jesus acknowledges that challenges vary and the solutions vary too.

Matthew 17 vs. 21: (NKJV) : “ However, this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting”.

Jesus gave this advise to his disciples when they prayed but couldn’t get the demon of epilepsy out of a child.

The disciples were anointed but because challenges vary, they couldn’t cure the child. They didn’t know that a stubborn challenge requires more efforts.

The LORD said to Jeremiah in Jeremiah 1 vs. 5: “ Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations”.

This should make it clear to us that only God makes conception happen.

If you don’t believe then ask yourself, why is it that the same treatment a doctor gives for example five women for conception, works in only one of them while that of four others fail?

When this happens, it is because God has remembered the one that conceived with mercy. She was probably the one that cried to God loudest. She might have made a vow unlike others who solely put their trust on the doctor.

Medical Science is good but it works better when God is involved.

The motto of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital ( LUTH) remains, “ We care, God heals”.

It is not we care, science heals.

Let me return to the story of the woman that was told twins are forbidden in her husband’s family.

She conceived and the pregnancy first test revealed she was carrying a set of triplets.

However, the enemy came in her dream and took away a child. May I add that any woman that has such dreams needs special deliverance.

Anyway, because God had spoken and his word does not return unfulfilled, the spiritual enemies did not see three children. They saw two and thought they had stopped her from having a set of twins.

The doctor could not explain how the triplets seen became two.

Brethren, our God is the almighty God, they were shocked when they heard that the same woman gave birth to a set of twins, two girls.

Beloved what does that tell you?

It simply means that enemies cannot stop the fulfillment of the Word of God given to us.

The world is filled with Satan induced challenges but our God towers above all.

Be at peace.

God is on the throne for you.

Hallelujah!